Whitecaps FC Acquire $125,000 in General Allocation Money and 2027 MLS SuperDraft Pick from New England Revolution

Published on January 20, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

VANCOUVER, BC - Vancouver Whitecaps FC announced on Tuesday that the club has acquired $125,000 in 2026 General Allocation Money (GAM) and the 2027 natural second round MLS SuperDraft pick from New England Revolution in exchange for the MLS Discovery Priority for midfielder Griffin Yow.







