The 2026 Mini Ticket Plans Are Available Now
Published on January 20, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
San Diego FC News Release
San Diego FC's 2026 Mini Plans are available now! Our five-match plans offer a variety of matches to choose from, giving fans the flexibility of selecting the plan that best fits their schedule. Pick from our three specialty plans - Family Plan, Superfan Plan, or Finest City Plan, or customize your experience with the Make Your Own Plan by selecting five or more matches.
The Family Plan offers earlier match times, kid-centric activities, and fun for the whole family! For the most dedicated supporters, the Superfan Plan delivers premier moments of the season, including Opening Night, high-profile matchups against Pumas UNAM, and key playoff rematches with Minnesota and Vancouver.
San Diegans who are still exploring their options can look to the Finest City Plan, the ideal choice for anyone who wants to be part of the season's most memorable and high-impact matches, including Los Angeles Football Club (LAFC) matchup. Prefer to tailor your experience? The Make Your Own Plan allows fans to select five or more matches they're most excited to attend.
Mini Plan purchasers also gain access to exclusive benefits, including ticket presales, interest-free payment options, and discounts on additional tickets, parking, and merchandise. It's a smart way to secure the best experiences and added value throughout the season.
For more information on the mini ticket plans visit here. If you'd like to learn more on how to become a Season Ticket Member for the 2026 Season visit here. Act now to experience the benefits SDFC members are raving about, including Member events, food and beverage discounts, an Apple TV subscription to watch all SDFC matches, and more. We look forward to an exciting 2026 season with you!
