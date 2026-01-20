Revolution Acquire American Winger Griffin Yow from KVC Westerlo

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - The New England Revolution today acquired American winger Griffin Yow from Belgian Pro League side KVC Westerlo and signed the attacker through the 2027-28 MLS season, with additional club options for 2028-29 and 2029-30.

To complete the signing, New England acquired Yow's Discovery Priority from Vancouver Whitecaps FC in exchange for $125,000 in 2026 General Allocation Money and the club's 2027 MLS SuperDraft second round pick.

Yow joins New England following a three-and-a-half-year tenure with Belgian Pro League side KVC Westerlo, where the 23-year-old netted 18 goals and 10 assists over 86 matches in all competitions from 2022-25. This season, Yow scored three goals in 16 league games for Westerlo. In total, he owns over 140 professional appearances in the United States and Belgium, including 32 MLS appearances with D.C. United.

"Griffin Yow is a talented winger who will strengthen our attack," Revolution Sporting Director Curt Onalfo said. "Griffin brings important playing experience overseas, in MLS, and in international competition. Griffin's athleticism and decision making in the final third will help make us more dangerous around goal in the years ahead."

On the international stage, Yow has represented the United States at the Under-17 and Under-23 levels. Yow was also part of Revolution Head Coach Marko Mitrović's roster at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games, where he appeared in all four matches and recorded an assist. With the Under-17s, Yow scored six goals and distributed two assists across 14 games, including two appearances at the 2019 FIFA U-17 World Cup in Brazil.

"I had the pleasure of coaching Griffin at the United States Olympic Team, where he quickly impressed me with his willingness to learn, his eagerness to develop, and his drive to win," Mitrović said. "Griffin has strong instinctive abilities on the attacking end that complement his speed and abilities with the ball. I look forward to welcoming him to our team and working with him again."

Yow developed at the D.C. United Academy before signing with the club as a Homegrown Player in 2019. The Clifton, Va. native recorded his first professional minutes with D.C.'s developmental side, Loudon United FC, later that year. With the first team, Yow tallied three goals and two assists in MLS play between 2019-22, in addition to 18 games played for Loudoun.

Yow has joined the Revolution's preseason camp in Florida as the team prepares for the 2026 MLS season, which kicks off on Saturday, Feb. 21 at Nashville SC (8:30 p.m. ET). Two weeks later, New England returns to Gillette Stadium for the home opener on Saturday, March 7 vs. Houston Dynamo FC (2:30 p.m. ET). Watch every Revolution and MLS match on Apple TV.

TRANSACTION: New England Revolution acquire winger Griffin Yow from KVC Westerlo and signed him through the 2027-28 MLS season, with additional club options for 2028-29 and 2029-30 on January 20, 2026. New England acquired Yow's Discovery Priority from Vancouver Whitecaps FC in exchange for $125,000 in 2026 General Allocation Money and New England's 2027 MLS SuperDraft second round pick.

