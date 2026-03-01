Revolution Battle Red Bull New York to 1-0 Defeat

Published on February 28, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

New England Revolution News Release







HARRISON, N.J. - The New England Revolution (0-2-0; 0 pts.) fell to Red Bull New York (2-0-0; 6 pts.), 1-0, on Saturday afternoon at Sports Illustrated Stadium. After the Eastern Conference rivals battled to a scoreless first half, a New York goal in the 53rd minute by forward Julian Hall provided the difference.

New York held the edge in possession in the first half, with New England's best chance coming in the 34th minute through winger Griffin Yow. The 23-year-old broke free down the flank and struck a shot on frame that was deflected away by Red Bull's goalkeeper. Yow finished the match with two shots on target.

The Revolution grew into the game in the second half, totaling six shots after intermission. However, it was the hosts who found the breakthrough eight minutes into the second half, with Hall heading home the opening goal following a corner kick. Forward Dor Turgeman nearly equalized minutes later, but his left-footed shot from a tight angle was saved by New York goalkeeper Ethan Horvath. The Israeli striker notched two shots in his second start, while Carles Gil led the team with three key passes.

In search of an equalizer, Revolution Head Coach Marko Mitrović deployed fresh legs in the midfield with Alhassan Yusuf and Jackson Yueill entering in the 64th minute. For Yueill, it was a season debut and his 225th MLS appearance. In the 82nd minute, Revolution II forward Jayden Da, a Boston native, came off the bench to record his MLS debut, while Homegrown forward Malcolm Fry also saw action as a late substitute.

Saturday's matinee saw the season debuts of center backs Brayan Ceballos and Mamadou Fofana. The pair played all 90 minutes in their first action of the new campaign, while Will Sands earned his second consecutive start at outside back opposite Ilay Feingold. In net for New England, Matt Turner posted three saves on the day.

The Revolution are back in action for their 2026 home opener on Sunday, March 15 when FC Cincinnati visits Gillette Stadium. The 2:30 p.m. ET kickoff at Gillette Stadium airs on Apple TV (English and Spanish), 98.5 The Sports Hub (WBZ-FM), and 1260 AM Nossa Radio USA (Portuguese).

MATCH NOTES

Today's match saw the season debuts of four players: D Brayan Ceballos, D Mamadou Fofana, M Jackson Yueill, and Revolution II F Jayden Da, a Boston, Mass. native who registered his MLS debut.

Ceballos and Fofana returned to action in central defense today after missing the season opener.

Yueill logged his 225th MLS regular season appearance.

F/W Griffin Yow logged a game-high two shots on target in 82 minutes of action.

F/W Luca Langoni made his first start of the season, his 40th MLS appearance.

GK Matt Turner posted a three-save appearance in today's match, including a strong denial in the 86th minute.

F Malcolm Fry, a Homegrown Player from Massachusetts, appeared off the bench for the second consecutive match.

GAME CAPSULE

Revolution Match #2

New England Revolution 0 at Red Bull New York 1

February 28, 2026 - Sports Illustrated Stadium (Harrison, N.J.)

Referee: Ricardo Montero Araya

Assistant Referee: Mike Nickerson

Assistant Referee: Gianni Facchini

Fourth Official: Guido Gonzales Jr.

Video Asst. Referee: Geoff Gamble

Assistant VAR: T.J. Zablocki

Weather: 43 degrees and partly cloudy

Scoring Summary:

RBNY - Julian Hall 3 (Adri Mehmeti 2, Matthew Dos Santos 1) 53'

Misconduct Summary:

NE - Griffin Yow (Yellow Card - Tactical Foul) 14'

RBNY - Ronald Donkor (Yellow Card - Hard Foul) 21'

NE - Dor Turgeman (Yellow Card - Hard Foul) 39'

NE - Brooklyn Raines (Yellow Card - Tactical Foul) 75'

NE - Carles Gil (Yellow Card - Dissent) 78'

RBNY - Dylan Nealis (Yellow Card - Hard Foul) 86'

New England Revolution: Matt Turner; Will Sands, Mamadou Fofana, Brayan Ceballos, Ilay Feingold; Brooklyn Raines (Malcolm Fry 82'), Matt Polster (Jackson Yueill 64'), Carles Gil ©; Griffin Yow (Jayden Da 82'), Luca Langoni (Alhassan Yusuf 64'), Dor Turgeman

Substitutes Not Used: Donovan Parisian; Tanner Beason, Andrew Farrell, Keegan Hughes, Javaun

Mussenden

Red Bull New York: Ethan Horvath; Matthew Dos Santos (Juan Mina 72'), Dylan Nealis, Justin Che, Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty; Emil Forsberg ©, Adri Mehmeti, Ronald Donkor (Andy Rojas 46', Gustav Berggren 90'+2); Jorge Ruvalcaba (Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting 82'), Cade Cowell, Julian Hall

Substitutes Not Used: John McCarthy, Rafael Mosquera, Tanner Rosborough, Omar Valencia, Robert Voloder







