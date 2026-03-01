FC Dallas Secures Point in 0-0 Draw with Nashville SC

Published on February 28, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Frisco, TX - FC Dallas (1-0-1, 4 points) and Nashville SC (1-0-1, 4 points) played to a 0-0 draw on Saturday night from Toyota Stadium. Dallas earns its first shutout of the 2026 season.

CAPTAIN SHAQ

Defender Shaq Moore sported the captain armband for the first time this season. Moore spent three seasons with Nashville SC, including helping the club reach the 2023 Leagues Cup final. With Dallas, Moore has appeared in 35 MLS matches.

EL DEBUT DE VALIENTE

Attacking midfielder Joaquín Valiente made his FC Dallas debut in the 62nd minute of the match. Valiente is the third player to make his Dallas debut this season. Joaco signed on Feb. 13 from Defensor Sporting Club after spending the 2025 season with Barcelona SC.

SELLOUT STREAK CONTINUES

FC Dallas extended its regular-season sellout streak to 36 consecutive matches, drawing 11,004 fans. Including one playoff match, the club has sold out 37 straight MLS home games at Toyota Stadium, the longest streak in club history.

FC DALLAS ON LOCAL TV

Don't miss the "FC Dallas Minute" on NBC 5 News at 10 on Sunday, March 1. On Tuesday, March 3, from 7-9 p.m. on KDFI More 27, FC Dallas Rewind will replay FC Dallas' 0-0 draw versus Nashville SC. FC Dallas teamed up with KDFW FOX 4 and KDFI More 27 to launch The Kick, a new, World Cup-focused show. Episode three is currently streaming for free on FOX LOCAL.

NEXT UP

Dallas visits LAFC in its first road match of the season on Saturday, March 7 from BMO Stadium. The match kicks off at 9:30 p.m. CT and will air on Apple TV. Hear the match on the FC Dallas App.

FC DALLAS POSTGAME QUOTES

Head coach Eric Quill

On the match tonight...

"I love our fighting spirit, but we weren't at our best tonight. The guys in the locker room know Nashville is a great side that presents a lot of problems, and we couldn't find our way onto the scoresheet. Their keeper made a couple of big saves. I felt like we weren't clean enough in possession. We didn't move them around or create real quality looks. There were a bunch of half chances, and we know we can be better. I'm proud of our group. We're a good team, and that's a good team we just played. We have so much potential and so much room to grow. We're going to look at it and be better versions of ourselves next weekend. Nobody can fault the mentality or the fight of this group. They battled tonight. It's early in the season, and we have some growing to do."

On the positives of this year's home form...

"We always want six points. We want to be really greedy with our home points. We didn't perform at home last year, and we want to rectify that this year. We have a deep roster of guys who are capable, and these are just early-season nuances you go through with tactics and figuring out who steps up in their moments, especially when substitutions come under pressure. There are a lot of variables that go into getting off to a consistent winning start, but what I like is that we have the mentality, the work ethic and the honesty you need to be a consistent winner. I have a group of guys in there who aren't happy with a tie. That's what I take away from going into the locker room. They want to win, and they're not satisfied. The fans are leaving here with a draw, and we don't want to be okay with draws at home. That's what I love about our guys. They care, and they know our purpose. We'll be better. We can be better."

Midfielder Christian Cappis

On tonight's match...

"We gave a really good effort. I think the team worked extremely hard. We played a good opponent, and the improvements we made defensively from last week were very positive. We created a couple of good chances, but they just didn't go in today. Sometimes you have games like that, but it's important we keep moving forward and take all the positives we can from this one."

On the defensive line against Nashville...

"I think it was about organization and communication. We made sure we were helping each other. Those were things we really focused on this week. Nashville scored four or five goals last week, and they're a strong attacking group, so I think we can be proud of the defensive work we did today."

Defender Osaze Urhoghide

On the draw...

"We're disappointed to get a draw today. We went into the game with confidence from the last match and had a good game plan, so it's a bit disappointing how things played out. They had the better of us in the first half, but we did well to stay in the game. Defensively, we performed well as a unit, but it's always disappointing not to get the three points."

On the defensive effort tonight...

"We did very well in terms of sliding and making key tackles. We've been working as a unit during the week, growing together and understanding our roles. It's coming through in the game when we need it. We're still growing, and we just want to keep improving."







