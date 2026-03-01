Red Bulls Open 2026 Home Account with 1-0 Win Over New England Revolution

Published on February 28, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Red Bull New York News Release







Forward Julian Hall scored his third goal in two matches this season and currently leads MLS in goals scored. Midfielder Adri Mehmeti registered his second assist of the season, while defender Matthew Dos Santos also recorded an assist on the goal and became the youngest defender in franchise history to record an assist at 17 years, 268 days old.

The Red Bulls recorded their first clean sheet of the season after goalkeeper Ethan Horvath made three saves in the match. Head Coach Michael Bradley became the third Head Coach in franchise history to win their first two games in charge of the club.

Red Bull New York Head Coach Michael Bradley

On forward Julian Hall and Midfielder Adri Mehmeti...

They have their football and they have personality, and as we move through preseason and as we continued to push our group and start to figure out the best way to put it all together at the beginning of the season, it was more and more clear every day that both of these guys needed to be on the field. And so they are really talented young players. They both have really good mentalities. They come every day ready to train, ready to work, ready to push themselves. And so we're really happy with the progress that they're making, that we're really happy for them, that now, as they've gotten opportunities, they've showed, how good they are. And so we're going to keep pushing them. We understand that with any young player, with any player in general, not every weekend is going to be perfect, not every game is going to be their best, but we're going to continue to find the right ways to help these guys and make sure they continue to take the next step.

On fan base and support during the match...

It meant a lot. This stadium is amazing. The stadium itself, the environment, the atmosphere. It's a unique and special stadium, and I've played a lot of games here, or I've been a part of a lot of games here as a player, typically, on the other end, with the national team, one or two where I got to experience the home support. But then I had my first taste last year of what it means to be on the right side of things in this in this stadium. And it's amazing. And so for the home opener, we wanted to make sure that we did everything we could to step on the field. And to show the team that we want to be, and to show our football and to show our personality, and to make sure that everybody walking out of this stadium this afternoon leaves thinking to themselves that they got to come back.

Red Bull New York Forward Julian Hall

On growing with the club and his two goals in two games...

I think just the connection we all have as a team together, I wouldn't be able to score without my teammates, so I think the chemistry of the team is at a really good level right now.

On his confidence in Coach Bradley, the staff, and the team...

Yeah, it gives us a great amount of confidence. You can kind of see it started in Orlando. Luckily, we played really well and Michael had a great game plan for us today, so just happy to get the win.

On leading the League with his three goals...

Of course, it's an honor, but I think I expect a lot more for myself and hopefully there's some more good things to come this season.

Red Bull New York Goalkeeper Ethan Horvath

On the importance of this result...

Like Michael said in there, to win these types of games when we want to have high scoring games, when it's not going your way, is very important. And I think it's important that it happened so early on in the season, so we can learn from it and improve from it. So we'll take the three points and move on.

On the clean sheet...

Clean sheets are always nice. Jake made a great play, Dylan and Justin were making great plays, so not just for myself, but for the defense and the team. Because, like I said, we want to score goals, but also we want to be strong defensively, so to get a clean sheet in the first game at home is very important.

On the mature performance of the young team...

I don't care how old you are, if you can play football, you can play football. This team, I think, is probably one of the youngest, if not the youngest in the league. And last week we put on an unbelievable performance. This weekend the first half was a good performance. Second half we got the goal. And I think we can improve much more on trying to get the second and the third goal. Yeah, but I don't care how young these kids are, they can play football.

On the atmosphere of the home opener...

Yeah, it was nice to have the first home game. The atmosphere was nice after the game. It's always important to go thank the fans and show our support to them and to thank them for what they do for us. Because we know we don't do this for ourselves. We do this for our families. We do this for them because they don't have to come out. They take the time out of the day to come out and support us. So it means the world for everyone who comes out and supports us.

Red Bull New York Defender Justin Che

On the result...

Yeah, I would say one nil is always a good result, especially a shutout. Most importantly, as a defender, we do not love anything more than a shutout. So in Orlando, we gave away a last minute goal, which as a defender, it hurts the soul, but today to come out one zero, not an easy game, but we take three points and we keep it going for next weekend.

On first match at home...

We love it, man. You know, the home opener, home debut for the Red Bulls as well. So, I'm excited to have three points and keep the momentum going.

Red Bull New York Defender Matthew Dos Santos

On his transition from MLS Next Pro to MLS...

Just the physicality, knowing you're playing against older guys. You're playing against professionals who have been in the league for years, so it's the physicality, the pace, everything is just an upgrade from Next Pro.

On his immediate future...

We go day by day. Just continue training. Everything that happens behind the scenes is really not in my hands, so I just focus on what I can do.

On trusting the process, the coaches, and his teammates...

One hundred percent, it's the trust that I get from the coaches, the trust that I get from my teammates. Being in the academy for that long and then transitioning to the second team, you have to trust the Red Bull process the Red Bull system, so that's what I've been doing and that's what I'm going to continue to do.

Red Bull New York Midfielder Adri Mehmeti

On his second game with the club...

Everyday when I come into training, you know, bring life, and then give everything I have so I can have these moments. Then, when I step on the field, I leave the field with no regrets, push every single day, and push my teammates. They are giving me the confidence to go out and do what I can do best and then I give it back on the game.

On his defensive game...

Yeah, I think obviously, attacking wise, I think I can play those threatening passes into our nine, into our eights, and wingers. But, again, defensively, I think I am getting a lot better with moving my feet and slowing up attacks and letting our players come back into the game, so we can not let the other team have high opportunities to score.

On learning from Michael Bradley...

Yeah, he's been helping me a lot, every day in training. I mean, with the ball, without the ball, he has been telling me, giving these little tips and reminders, how can I adjust my body, how can I turn, how can I move my feet to defend the play. The way he coaches, the way, I think he gives all the young guys confidence to push in training. It is really helpful for us, so we can go out with all that confidence.







