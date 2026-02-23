Red Bull New York Forward Julian Hall Named MLS Player of the Matchday for Matchday 1

Published on February 23, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

HARRISON, N.J. - Red Bull New York forward Julian Hall has been named MLS Player of the Matchday for Matchday 1, the league announced today.

Hall, 17, scored a brace in New York's 2-1 road win over Orlando City SC on Saturday. The forward became the fifth player in MLS history to record multiple goals in a game at the age of 17 years or younger. Hall became the third youngest player in franchise history to score two goals in a game at 17 years, 334 days old.

The Manhattan, N.Y. native was one of five MLS players to score multiple goals in the opening weekend of the season. Hall is the fourth player in franchise history to score a brace in the opening game of the season and the first since Carlos Rivas in 2018. His eighth minute goal was the third fastest opening goal of the season in franchise history.

The Red Bulls are back in action on Saturday, February 28, where they will host the New England Revolution in their 2026 Home Opener at Sports Illustrated Stadium. Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m. ET with coverage on Apple TV in English and Spanish, and Red Bulls Radio in English via the Red Bull New York app and NewYorkRedBulls.com.







