Sporting KC Weekly

Published on February 23, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Sporting Kansas City News Release







Sporting Kansas City will host the Columbus Crew at 7:30 p.m. CT on Saturday at Sporting Park in the club's home opener for the 2026 Major League Soccer season.

Tickets are available online at SeatGeek and are also included in the Blue Hell Pack. The home opener festivities will feature a pregame t-shirt giveaway and postgame magnet giveaway while supplies last. The cross-conference match-up will be available to watch on Apple TV in both English (Nate Bukaty and Devon Kerr) and Spanish (Jesus Acosta) in addition to local radio coverage on Sports Radio 810 WHB (Blake Aerni and Jon Kempin) and La Grande 1340 AM (Josue Orantes and Diego Gutierrez).

Sporting Kansas City II midfielder Johann Ortiz has joined the El Salvador U-20 Men's National Team for the 2026 Concacaf U-20 Qualifiers. El Salvador will play French Guiana on Monday, Saint Martin on Wednesday, Grenada on Friday and Belize on Sunday with all four matches kicking off at 8 p.m. CT from Estadio Miguel Chocorrón Buitrago in Managua, Nicaragua. Live streams will be available on the Concacaf YouTube channel.

Regular registration will close today for the Pre-K through Fifth Grade divisions in the spring season of Sporting Rec League at Central Bank Sporting Complex in Kansas City, Mo., Compass Minerals Sporting Fields in Kansas City, Kan. and Garmin Olathe Soccer Complex in Olathe, Kan. For more information and to sign up a player, visit SKCrecsoccer.com.

Fans can take advantage of free shipping on orders over $24 at MLSstore.com until 10:59 p.m. CT on Tuesday with the code MLS24 (terms and exclusions apply), including Sporting Kansas City's new 18th & Vine Kit that will debut at the home opener this Saturday.

The Sporting KC Academy will continue the 2025-26 MLS NEXT campaign this Saturday with a tripleheader at St. Louis CITY SC at the St. Louis CITY SC Academy Training Center. The U-18's will kick off at 1 p.m. CT followed by the U-16's at 3:15 p.m. CT and the U-15's at 5:30 p.m. CT. Fans can follow @SKCAcademy on X for updates.

Sporting Kansas City II will also travel to St. Louis this weekend to kick off the team's 2026 MLS NEXT Pro season. Led by new head coach Lee Tschantret, SKC II will take on St. Louis CITY2 at 4 p.m. CT on Saturday at Energizer Park. Fans can follow @SportingKCII on X for updates.







Major League Soccer Stories from February 23, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.