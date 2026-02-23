Colorado Rapids Introduce New Local Food Partners at DICK's Sporting Goods Park ahead Of 2026 Season

Published on February 23, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Colorado Rapids News Release







COMMERCE CITY, Col. - The Colorado Rapids announced today four new additions to the food and beverage offerings at DICK'S Sporting Goods Park ahead of the 2026 Major League Soccer Season. Maria Empanada, Taco Bron, 30Fourth Kitchen, Infinitus Pie, and Big Belly Brothers BBQ will join as new partners at DGSP, with fan-favorites GB Fish & Chips and Jake Baby D's making their return this season.

A full list of the 2026 DGSP food and beverage partners can be found below.

"As we ramp up to our 2026 Home Opener this Saturday and what promises to be a groundbreaking year for soccer in North America, we're excited to seize this moment and elevate the fan experience," said Colorado Rapids Chief Business Officer, Haley Durmer. "This offseason, we did a lot of listening and one of the items that came through loud and clear was that the Rapids gameday experience needed more Colorado flavor, and we took that literally. We're thrilled to welcome five new local, Colorado concessionaire partners to the stadium this season to bring a true taste of home to the Rapids gameday. Fan favorites like GB Fish & Chips and Maria's Empanadas have long been a part of our soccer community, and we can't wait to offer them, and more, to our fans this year."

Additionally, the Rapids are introducing the Burgundy Bites, a fan friendly menu featuring stadium staples such as hot dogs, popcorn, pretzels, bottled soda and water, and select snacks that will be available to purchase for $5.

"In collaboration with the Rapids, we have curated a delicious lineup of food and beverage options for this season that truly represent Colorado's vibrant culinary culture," said Lauren Courtway, General Manager of Hospitality at DICK'S Sporting Goods Park for Legends Global. "From the introduction of the Burgundy Bites menu to the return of ballpark classics and arrival of celebrated local favorites, there will be something for every fan to enjoy."

Fans can still find Freddy's in the northwest corner and the Simply Nuts portable at midfield, along with a wide selection of beverage options available throughout the stadium. Offerings from Rapids partners include Lariat Lodge beers, Mixed Up Cocktails, Chillco Drinks, Pepsi products and Sun Cruiser. The Dale's x Rapids Beer Growler will also be available exclusively at The Dale's Bar.

In addition to the new food and beverage selections, DICK'S Sporting Goods Park will feature new visual installations. At the Legends Corner outside of the stadium, a new mural honors Rapids legends Pablo Mastroeni and Marcelo Balboa, whose numbers have been retired by the club. Inside the stadium, The Dale's Bar now features a "Welcome to the Colorful South Bank" mural, just behind the Supporters' Section on the South Bank.

Additionally at the South Bank, at the top sections 117 and 118 a supporters' trophy case has been installed to house Centennial 38's Man of the Match Oar and the Rocky Mountain Cup, which the club retained last season for the second consecutive year.

At the Gate G entrance, adjacent to Altitude Authentics, a new Trophy Case showcases the club's historic achievements, including the 2010 MLS Cup, the 2010 MLS Eastern Conference Trophy, the 1997 MLS Western Conference Trophy,, the 2025 MLS NEXT Pro Western Conference Championship trophy, as well as some iconic jersey and photography from past seasons.

The Rapids will host the 2026 Home Opener at DICK'S Sporting Goods Park, this Saturday, February 28 against the Portland Timbers. Kickoff for the match is set for 2:30 p.m. MT. Tickets are available to purchase at coloradorapids.com/tickets/single-game.

2026 DICK'S Sporting Goods Park Food & Beverage Partners

30Fourth Kitchen:

Rooted in the personal culinary journey of Chef Francisco Quintana and a tribute to his Denver heritage, 30Forth Kitchen began during the COVID-19 pandemic. Encouraged by his wife, Monica Ruiz, Francisco leveraged his culinary experience to offer chef-curated meals during a time when in-person dining was limited. Due to the popularity of their high-quality offerings, they eventually expanded into a commercial space to provide catering and delivery services.

30Forth Kitchen is a play on words that honors the East Side of Denver, representing 34th Avenue (Bruce Randolph Avenue) where Francisco grew up, while "Forth" symbolizes the desire for a new beginning. Our farm-to-table approach pays tribute to community traditions while bringing forth a modern culinary style that utilizes fresh, local, and high-quality ingredients. Today, 30Forth Kitchen offers award-winning catering services for private events, corporate functions, and weddings. 30fourthkitchen.com

Big Belly Brothers BBQ:

Three brothers born and raised in the heart of Denver Colorado smoking bbq the mile high way. With over 15 years of mastering grandmas recipes they finally decided to take it to the streets and opened the first bbq trailer in 2021. The 15 year obsession has led to some of the best bbq brisket, ribs, chicken, mac and cheese, and of course our famous garlic mashed potatoes that Colorado has ever seen. Starting from the bottom the brothers understand the value of feeding a belly whether its big or small they understand a full belly is a happy belly so they specialize in big portions for small prices. The brothers take pride in the fresh seasonings that are used in every meat slow smoked and every side made from scratch. Bigbellybrothersbbq.com

Chillco Drinks:

Chillco Drinks brings the beach to the mountains with vibrant frozen cocktails including pina coladas, margaritas, strawberry daiquiris and more! When the Colorado weather is too "chilly" we'll keep you warm with spiked and NA hot chocolate. Our Chillville stand at DICK's Sporting Goods Park is the go-to spot for fans looking to elevate their game-day experience. Big flavor, fast service, and serious chill-every single match. Chillcodrinks.com

GB Fish & Chips:

Alex Stokeld opened Get Battered in May 2007 after years of dreaming about a chippie in his hometown of Denver. He spent most of his summers growing up in England visiting his massive family (his dad was one of sixteen children). Naturally, he fell in love with fish & chips, especially in places like Brighton, Lowestoft, and Whitby.

He realized he couldn't spend $800 every time he had a craving for fish & chips, so he opened his own fish and chip shop in Denver. The search for the perfect location took a few months, and as soon as the lease was signed, Alex picked up a hammer and went straight to work. Converting a computer shop into a restaurant was not a simple task, but after 4 months, a restaurant was built.

GB prepares and serves some of Colorado's most delicious and critically acclaimed fish & chips. We also serve the tastiest homemade, authentic English specialties like Bangers & Mash, Meat Pies, Shepherd's Pies, Pasties, and, of course, GB Meat Pies. Gbfishandchips.com

Infinitus Pie:

One day, Ã¯Â¬Âfteen years ago, Katie Pie dreamed of a pizzeria with amazing food, wonderful people and a great mission. She shared her dream with her dad, Pizza Pete and they brought it to life. 15 years later these Colorado natives have four InÃ¯Â¬Ânitus Pie locations across the Front Range and a Ã¯Â¬âeet of mobile restaurants. Every day Katie Pie and Pizza Pete work to extend their dream of empowering our communities.

Our mission...

"Inspiring via mouthwatering iPIE coupled with our passionate dedication to community, education and humour"

...is a mouthful, and just like iPIE, it satisÃ¯Â¬Âes.

What is the iPIE secret? It's golden baked, crispy, crunchy, mouthwatering pizzas topped with fresh, healthy toppings consistently executed to "pie'fection matched with a team of dedicated staff and delivered with love. We match this with our genuine desire to create a thriving wage for our team. It drives our success. A rising tide lifts all boats.

So come on down to let us feed your family and friends. Together we can explore the inÃ¯Â¬Ânite possibilities of pie as we strive to build stronger communities.

"InÃ¯Â¬Ânitus=InÃ¯Â¬Ânite Us" We can do anything! Infinituspie.com

Jake Baby Ds:

Jake's Baby D's mmmini donuts, a local family-run business established in 2004, first came to DSGP in 2007, where they delighted fans with their delicious donut creations for many seasons! Over the past six years, when asked by customers around town if they might be able to return, the owners always replied with a smile, "Never say never!" They are looking forward to providing friendly customer service and an expanded menu of specialty donut items. They are grateful for the chance to be back at DSGP and are so appreciative of everyone who rallied for their return.

Lariat Lodge Brewing Company:

Founded in Evergreen on Halloween 2015, Lariat Lodge Brewing Company is a local privately owned Colorado brewpub with a second location in Littleton, just 10 minutes from Red Rocks Amphitheatre. Both lodge-inspired, full-service restaurants serve scratch-made, elevated pub fare alongside classic house-brewed beers, rotating seasonals, and small-batch experiments, plus a full bar, private event spaces, mountain views, and dog-friendly patios. Lariat Lodge also distributes beer across Colorado to more than 200 establishments, from liquor stores to restaurants, bars, and big box stores.

A proud craft beer sponsor of the Colorado Rapids since 2024, Lariat Lodge created Ninety-Six IPA, a West Coast IPA with bright fruit-and-pine hop character and a crisp, clean finish, now available at DICK'S Sporting Goods Park. Look for Lariat Lodge's signature chalk-style can art on their cans and packaging and Experience Their Craft. Lariatlodgebrewing.com

Maria Empanada:

Lorena Cantarovici, our founder, came to Denver from Argentina in 2000 with $300 in her pocket, no English and a backpack full of dreams. She began making empanadas from her kitchen using recipes passed down through generations. She opened the first storefront in 2011, and the brand has grown tremendously since then. Lorena's cultural foundation of "Buena Onda" or "good vibes" permeates the business and has become a guiding principle that extends to our guests, employees, and partners.

Today, Maria Empanada is the most awarded empanada concept in the United States. They have 5 locations and are growing. Mariaempanada.com

Simply Nuts Inc:

Since 2011, Simply Nuts has been delighting fans with the irresistible aroma of fresh-roasted cinnamon nuts. What began at Coors Field has grown into more than 17 locations serving sports fans, concertgoers, event attendees, and convention guests across the Denver metro area and beyond.

Proudly locally owned and operated, Simply Nuts is a minority woman-owned small business with deep community roots and a passion for unforgettable flavor.

Catch us in action at Dick's Sporting Goods Park - and follow the scent for our famous Nuts as well as Churros, Candy and more of Denver's favorite treats.

Taco Bron:

For nearly a decade, Taco Bron has been serving up the bold, authentic flavors of Mexican street food and New Mexico-style favorites that keep our community coming back for more. Recognized as one of the top food trucks in the state and proud to have been selected to compete on a national Food Network television show, we've built our name on passion, flavor, and hustle. Now, we're taking things to the next level - you can find us serving our fan-favorite dishes at DICK'S Sporting Goods Stadium, bringing the taste of Taco Bron to the big leagues! eltacobron.com.







The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.