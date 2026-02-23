LA Galaxy Earn Point at Home vs New York City FC

Published on February 23, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

LA Galaxy News Release







LOS ANGELES - The LA Galaxy (0-0-1, 1 point) drew 1-1 against New York City FC (0-0-1, 1 point) in a sold-out 2026 MLS Regular Season home opener presented by Modelo at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, Calif. The Galaxy took a 1-0 lead into halftime after Marco Reus set up João Klauss for the opening goal in the second minute. NYCFC later equalized from the penalty spot in the 66th minute, and the match ended level.

Goalscoring Plays

LA - João Klauss (Marco Reus), 2nd minute: Following sustained pressure down the left side, Joseph Paintsil slipped the ball into the box for Reus, who spun and laid it off to Klauss. Klauss picked out the far corner to put the Galaxy ahead 1-0.

NYC - Nicolas Mercau (Penalty Kick), 66th minute: After a VAR review for a foul inside the box, LA Galaxy defender Emiro Garcés was shown a second yellow card, awarding NYCFC a penalty. Mercau placed his shot into the bottom left corner to bring the match level at 1-1.

Postgame Notes

Forward João Klauss opened his LA Galaxy goalscoring account just two minutes into his Galaxy debut at Dignity Health Sports Park.

Marco Reus recorded his first assist of the season for LA (13th in MLS overall) in the second minute of the match, setting up Klauss for the opening score. In 2025, Reus led the team with nine assists in league play.

In his LA Galaxy MLS regular-season debut, Justin Haak appeared against his former club, NYCFC, for the first time in his career.

Defender Emiro Garcés exited the match in the 65th minute after receiving a second yellow card and will miss the club's next MLS Regular Season match on Saturday against Charlotte FC.

Next Up

The LA Galaxy remain at home for the second leg of the club's opening round 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup fixture against Sporting San Miguelito on Wednesday, February 25 (8:30 p.m. PT kickoff, FS2 & TUDN). The team returns to MLS Regular Season play on Saturday, Feb. 28 at 7:30 p.m. PT (Apple TV) against Charlotte FC.

Match Information

Match: LA Galaxy vs New York City FC

Date: February 22, 2026

Venue: Dignity Health Sports Park; Carson, California

Weather: Clear and 70°F

Scoring Summary

1 2 F

LA Galaxy 1 0 1

New York City FC 0 1 1

LA: João Klauss (Marco Reus), 2'

NYC: Nicolas Mercau (PK), 66'

Lineups

LA Galaxy: GK Novak Mićović; D Julián Aude (John Nelson, 67), D Emiro Garcés, D Jakob Glesnes, D Miki Yamane; M Justin Haak, M Lucas Sanabria, M Marco Reus (Maya Yoshida, 67); F Joseph Paintsil, F Gabriel Pec, F João Klauss (Matheus Nascimento, 88)

Substitutes not used: JT Marcinkowski, Mauricio Cuevas, Harbor Miller, Tucker Lepley, Ruben Ramos Jr.

New York City FC: GK Matt Freese; D Kevin O'Toole, D Kai Trewin (Jonathan Shore, 88), D Thiago Martins, D Raul Gustavo, D Tayvon Gray (Drew Baiera, 80); M Maxi Moralez, M Aiden O'Neill (Keaton Parks, 74), M Nicolas Mercau, M Hannes Wolf (Talles Magno, 88); F Agustin Ojeda

Substitutes not used: Nico Cavallo, Strahinja Tanasijevic, Maximo Carrizo, Tomas Romero, Seymour Reid

Stats Summary

LA NYC

Shots 8 10

Shots on Goal 7 1

Saves 0 6

Corner Kicks 1 2

Fouls 15 16

Offsides 1 4

Possession 38.5% 61.5%

Misconduct Summary

LA: Emiro Garcés (caution) 36'

NYC: Tayvon Gray (caution) 42'

NYC: Kai Trewin (caution) 56'

LA: Julián Aude (caution) 59'

LA: Emiro Garcés (caution, dismissal) 65'

NYC: Keaton Parks (caution) 86'

Officials

Referee: Victor Rivas

Assistant Referees: Jeffrey Greeson, Felisha Mariscal

Fourth Official: Servando Berna

VAR: Edvin Jurisevic

All statistics contained in this box score are unofficial

LA Galaxy Postgame Top Quotes

LA Galaxy Head Coach Greg Vanney

On what he liked most from the defense in the first half versus the second:

"Yeah, I think just our compactness. We were really close together and we were all underneath the ball for large stretches of the game, especially in the first half.

We have got to be able to get the ball to the attackers in the right ways and the right places for them to make their actions happen. If the back guys are struggling to get them the ball the right way, it's going to be hard for the attackers too. That was disconnected tonight."

On João Klauss:

"His work rate, commitment to the group, the goal, some other moments where he's just strong and holds up the ball and gives us that extra piece, all very good. But the striker is only going to be as good as we can get him the ball in the right ways. Because we were bad with the ball it became a lot of defensive work for him over the course of the game and some duels to keep things up. So when we get better with the ball I think you're going to see an even better Klauss for us on the attacking side and a better connection with those groups. Today, he, like everybody else, laced on his work boots and did the work up top that he had to do, and I appreciate that from him today.

There is a lot to be excited about with him up top. I think getting that first goal in the first game is great for his confidence and he hasn't been here very long."

On if other players can match his intensity:

" I hope so. That's the expectation. When your striker is leading you in those kinds of ways you have to commit and go with it. One of two things will happen. He's either going to stop working or the rest of the group is going to keep up. For me the rest of the group is going need to keep up. I think that's one of the things we really liked about him. He's defensively aware and he will put in the work. It's important. It's one of the things I thought was good today is as a group we were connected. There are times in pre-season, a lot of times last year when we were disconnected and isolated and moving all around the field."

On if he considered pulling Emiro Garces off the field after his first yellow card:

"We actually had Maya standing right next to me ready to go in for him. I just needed one more stoppage and it was happening. So, yeah, unfortunately the timing was the timing. I told Maya within 15 minutes or less he was going [in]."

LA Galaxy Midfielder Justin Haak

On his thoughts on the early season schedule:

"I think it's been a fast start to the season. It's always difficult to travel to Panama, play on an interesting field, different circumstances, and then come back home. I agree with you that we probably should have gotten more from both of these games. I think today especially we showed really good character to still come away with a point in a difficult situation going down a man."

On playing against his old team:

"Playing against my old team was interesting. Good to see everybody play. Good to see all the guys I played with for so long. I wish we could have gotten the three points."

On what he feels the team needs to improve on:

"I think first of all, we started the game really well, and that really came from the whole team. We had a lot of energy going into the game. That's why you saw us go up 1-0. Like Greg mentioned, we weren't the best on the ball which is something we need to improve on, but with that being said everybody worked really hard. We kept running even going down a man. Being able to pick up the point is not exactly what we wanted going into the game, but given the circumstances I think it was a good fight from everybody."

On playing at Dignity Health Sports Park compared to Yankee Stadium, and if it changes his game:

"Well, this feels much bigger than Yankee Stadium so I would say there is a lot more ground cover and a little bit more space. Yankee Stadium is probably the smallest field in the league so it's a little bit tighter those games. I prefer this field over Yankee Stadium."

LA Galaxy Forward João Klauss

On his goal and the assist from Marco:

"It was a great assist from Marco. We know he's a player that can make the assists. I think after the goal we had two or three good moments that maybe we have to do a little bit better. I think most of the time they had the ball, but we didn't suffer a lot; they didn't create a lot. The team showed great mentality, and with the experience that I have now, I know that we will have games like that and we have to get something out of that. So unfortunately wasn't the three points, but I think the mentality was great."

On how he wants to continue to contribute to the team's mentality:

"I think today was a great starting point. I think last year if I'm not wrong didn't have a lot of the games that they suffer like we did today and still got a point from the game.

So I think was very different today. Also, with the players who arrive, with the players that were here, of course it was a weird season for Galaxy last year. It's the same team that won the league two years ago, so the quality is there. I think if you get the mentality right as well, especially these kind of games, I'm pretty sure it's going to be a different season."

On how special it was to score in his Dignity Health Sports Park debut:

"I can't say words to describe my feeling in this moment. It was amazing. I've been in the league for three years and everybody in the league dreamed to play for Galaxy. So in my first game in front of the fans and with 85 seconds or something I score my first goal, it was magic. We're proud. Hope it's the first of many."







