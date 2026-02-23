LA Galaxy Weekly

LOS ANGELES - The six-time MLS Cup Champion LA Galaxy are underway in the 2026 season and are set to continue their fast start with two more matches this week. On Wednesday, Feb. 25, the Galaxy will host Sporting San Miguelito at Dignity Health Sports Park in the second leg of their Concacaf Champions Cup matchup. On Saturday, Feb. 28, the club will face Charlotte FC for their second MLS regular season game of the season.

LA Galaxy vs Sporting San Miguelito - Concacaf Champions Cup on Wednesday, Feb. 25

Less than a week after their trip to Panama for the first leg of their firstround matchup against San Miguelito, the Galaxy will host the return leg at Dignity Health Sports Park. The first meeting ended in a 1-1 draw, with LA holding the advantage on away goals after Joseph Paintsil's strike at Estadio Universidad Latina. The decisive second leg will take place on Wednesday, Feb. 25 at 8:30 p.m. PT, with the winner advancing to the Round of 16 to face Jamaican side Mount Pleasant.

LA Galaxy vs Charlotte FC - MLS Regular Season on Saturday, Feb. 28

The Galaxy continue their MLS Regular Season campaign at Dignity Health Sports Park for their fourth match in 10 days, this time against Charlotte FC. This will be the fourth all-time meeting between the clubs, who currently share an evenly split 111 record. The Galaxy claimed the inaugural matchup in 2022 with a 1-0 road win at Bank of America Stadium, before Charlotte evened the series with a 1-0 victory at Dignity Health Sports Park. Most recently, the sides played to a scoreless 0-0 draw in 2024.

What Fans Can Expect at Dignity Health Sports Park on Saturday, Feb. 28

Fans attending the LA Galaxy's match against Charlotte FC on Saturday, Feb. 28 at Dignity Health Sports Park are encouraged to arrive by 6:30 p.m. PT for an evening featuring Brazilian Heritage Night, complete with an exclusive Brazilian themed knitted scarf for ticketpack holders. The game will include a pregame DJ set by Andre Power, the founder of the world-renowned LINK UP parties, as part of Sounds of the Galaxy, as well as SoccerFest activities, and new merchandise including the Cozmo Collection. Additional highlights include the relaunch of Cozmo's Cadets, a foundation auction, and activations from the club's community partners.







