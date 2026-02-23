Minnesota United and Midfielder Alexis Fariña Mutually Agree to Part Ways
Published on February 23, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Minnesota United FC News Release
GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - Minnesota United today announced that the club and midfielder Alexis Fariña have mutually agreed to terminate Fariña's Major League Soccer (MLS) loan.
Transaction: Minnesota United and midfielder Alexis Fariña mutually agree to terminate Fariña's Major League Soccer (MLS) loan.
