Minnesota United and Midfielder Alexis Fariña Mutually Agree to Part Ways

Published on February 23, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - Minnesota United today announced that the club and midfielder Alexis Fariña have mutually agreed to terminate Fariña's Major League Soccer (MLS) loan.

Transaction: Minnesota United and midfielder Alexis Fariña mutually agree to terminate Fariña's Major League Soccer (MLS) loan.







