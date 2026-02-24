Chicago Fire FC Weekly Update

CHICAGO FIRE FC RETURNS TO SOLDIER FIELD FOR HOME OPENER AGAINST CF MONTRÉAL

Chicago Fire FC returns to the lakefront to open the home portion of the 2026 schedule against CF Montréal at Soldier Field.

The Fire return home after a season-opening road loss to Houston Dynamo FC Saturday night at Shell Energy Stadium. Belgian striker Hugo Cuypers opened the scoring for 2026 with a 31st minute strike, before Houston newcomer Guillherme scored twice in the second half to give his side the victory. Four players made their debut for Chicago, including three making their first Major League Soccer appearance. Defender Mbekezeli Mbokazi, midfielder Anton Salétros and winger Puso Dithejane featured for the first time in Major League Soccer, while midfielder Robin Lod made his Fire debut after 158 regular season appearances for Minnesota United FC.

Montréal arrives in Chicago following a road loss against Supporters' Shield contenders San Diego FC. The hosts took an early lead and never looked back, shutting out the Canadian side 5-0 with goals from four different players. The Bleu-blanc-noir will look for a bounce-back performance similar to their last match in Chicago, when they earned a point in a chilly 1-1 draw on March 29, 2025 at Soldier Field.

Kickoff at the lakefront is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. CT. The match will be streamed across the globe on Apple TV and transmitted locally on WLS AM 890 (English) and Que Buena Fire on Uforia by Trebel App (Spanish).

Game Information

Chicago Fire FC (0-1-0, 0 points) vs. CF Montréal (0-1-0, 0 points)

Saturday, Feb. 28, 2026

Soldier Field - Chicago

All-Time MLS Regular Season Record vs. MTL: (10-13-8)

Last Game vs. MTL: March 29, 2025 (1-1 D) - Soldier Field - Chicago (Match Recap)

Last Game at MTL: July 19, 2025 (2-0 W) - Stade Saputo - Montreal, Quebec (Match Recap)

MAtch Notes

Saturday's match will be the 32nd regular season match between Chicago and Montréal, dating back to the Canadian side's very first game in Major League Soccer - a 1-1 draw at the Montreal Olympic Stadium on March 17, 2012.

Montréal enjoys a 13-10-8 all-time regular season record against Chicago. But the Fire got the upper hand in their last meeting, a 2-0 victory on July 19, 2025, at Stade Saputo in Quebec.

Saturday will mark the first time Chicago opens the home portion of the schedule against Montréal. It will also be the Fire's 13th home opener at Soldier Field, where they have compiled a record of 5-2-4 in the first home game of the year.

Homegrown midfielder Mauricio Pineda could make his 75th regular season appearance at Soldier Field on Saturday. The midfielder leads the current roster in games played for Chicago with 152, tied for second-most appearances for the Fire among all active players with current Montréal midfielder Fabian Herbers. Current D.C. United goalkeeper Sean Johnson leads all active players with 176 games for the Fire.







