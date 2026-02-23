Miles Robinson Named to MLS Team of the Matchday for Matchday 1

Published on February 23, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

FC Cincinnati defender Miles Robinson has been named to the MLS Team of the Matchday for Matchday 1, the league announced Monday.

The center back captained FC Cincinnati to a 2-0 shutout win over Atlanta United FC in front of a sellout crowd at TQL Stadium on Saturday.

Robinson was dominant in the clean sheet, holding the Atlanta attack intact, recording two interceptions, seven recoveries and winning each of his ground duels.

"[Miles] was probably our top performer," Head Coach Pat Noonan said in his postmatch press conference. "He played at a very, very high level tonight, getting so many plays right. ... That was a captain-like performance."

The honor is the sixth Team of the Matchday honor in Robinson's FC Cincinnati career.

2026 FC Cincinnati MLS Team of the Matchday Player Recognitions

- Miles Robinson (1)

2026 MLS Team of the Matchday for Matchday 1

F: Petar Musa (DAL), Julian Hall (RBNY), Sam Surridge (NSH)

M: Denis Bouanga (LAFC), Adri Mehmeti (RBNY), Stephen Eustáquio (LAFC), Guilherme (HOU)

D: Daniel Munie (SJ), Miles Robinson (CIN), Christopher McVey (SD)

GK: Kristijan Kahlina (CLT)

Coach: Marc Dos Santos (LAFC)

Bench: Maxime Crépeau (ORL), Cole Bassett (POR), Sebastian Berhalter (VAN), Marcel Hartel (STL), Warren Madrigal (NSH), Paul Rothrock (SEA), Anders Dreyer (SD), Logan Farrington (DAL), Tai Baribo (DC)

