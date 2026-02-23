Petar Musa and Logan Farrington Named to MLSsoccer.com's Team of the Matchday Following Home Opener Win

Published on February 23, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

FRISCO, Texas - FC Dallas forwards Petar Musa and Logan Farrington have been named to MLSsoccer.com's Team of the Matchday, presented by Audi, for Matchday 1. Musa earned his first Team of the Matchday Starting XI honor of the season after recording a brace in Dallas' 3-2 win over Toronto FC on Saturday night.

Musa joined Jorge "Zarco" Rodríguez and Ariel Graziani as the only players in club history to score a brace in a season opener. His two goals moved him into fourth place on the club's all-time scoring list with 36.

Farrington was named to the Team of the Matchday bench after scoring his first goal of the season and providing the assist on Musa's game-winning goal.

Team of the Matchday 1

F: Petar Musa (DAL), Julian Hall (RBNY), Sam Surridge (NSH)

M: Denis Bouanga (LAFC), Adri Mehmeti (RBNY), Stephen Eustáquio (LAFC), Guilherme (HOU)

D: Daniel Munie (SJ), Miles Robinson (CIN), Christopher McVey (SD)

GK: Kristijan Kahlina (CLT)

Coach: Marc Dos Santos (LAFC)

Bench: Maxime Crépeau (ORL), Cole Bassett (POR), Sebastian Berhalter (VAN), Marcel Hartel (STL), Warren Madrigal (NSH), Paul Rothrock (SEA), Anders Dreyer (SD), Logan Farrington (DAL), Tai Baribo (DC)

2026 FC Dallas Team of the Matchday Selections

Petar Musa: (Starting XI: Matchday 1)

Logan Farrington: (Bench: Matchday 1)







