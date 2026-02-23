Attacker Guilherme Named to MLSSoccer.com Team of the Matchday After a Debut Brace

Published on February 23, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

HOUSTON - Houston Dynamo FC attacker Guilherme was named to the MLSSoccer.com Team of the Matchday for Matchday 1, the league announced today. The selection marks the 30-year-old's first of the season after joining the team as a Designated Player on a full transfer from Santos FC in January.

The Dynamo earned a season-opening 2-1 victory over Chicago Fire FC at Shell Energy Stadium on Saturday evening after the Brazilian attacker scored two second half goals to secure an MLS debut brace.

Notably, he became just the third player in Dynamo history to score multiple goals in his debut and the first since 2020. The two previous players to achieve that feat were Brian Ching in Houston's first-ever MLS match versus Colorado on April 2, 2006 (four goals) and Ariel Lassiter versus Minnesota on Sept. 2, 2020 (two goals).

Houston leveled the match in the 67th minute when midfielder Jack McGlynn played a stunning ball to a running Guilherme, who dribbled towards the box and found the bottom left corner.

Guilherme then completed his brace in the 78th minute, slotting a left-footed shot between the visiting goalkeeper's legs following a rebound shot from forward Ezequiel Ponce.

Saturday's match attendance of 20,254 was the largest Opening Night total for the Dynamo in a decade. Additionally, the Dynamo improved their all-time MLS home opener record to 11-2-8 (WLD).

The Dynamo will continue their two-game season-opening homestand against LAFC on Sunday, Feb. 28, at Shell Energy Stadium, with kickoff scheduled for 7:30 p.m. CT. Tickets are available.







