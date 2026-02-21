Houston Dynamo FC Acquire International Roster Slot from the New England Revolution
MLS Houston Dynamo FC

Houston Dynamo FC Acquire International Roster Slot from the New England Revolution

Published on February 21, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Houston Dynamo FC News Release


HOUSTON - Houston Dynamo FC announced today the trade of $150,000 in 2026 General Allocation Money (GAM) and $75,000 in 2027 GAM to the New England Revolution in exchange for a 2026 International Roster Slot.

As part of the agreement, the International Roster Slot will return to New England at the opening of the Secondary Transfer Window (July 13).

TRANSACTION: Houston Dynamo FC receives a 2026 International Roster Slot from the New England Revolution in exchange for $150,000 in 2026 General Allocation Money (GAM) and $75,000 in 2027 GAM.

Check out the Houston Dynamo FC Statistics

Share: Facebook | Twitter/X | LinkedIn | Reddit | Email



Major League Soccer Stories from February 21, 2026


The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

OurSports Central