Houston Dynamo FC Acquire International Roster Slot from the New England Revolution

Published on February 21, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

HOUSTON - Houston Dynamo FC announced today the trade of $150,000 in 2026 General Allocation Money (GAM) and $75,000 in 2027 GAM to the New England Revolution in exchange for a 2026 International Roster Slot.

As part of the agreement, the International Roster Slot will return to New England at the opening of the Secondary Transfer Window (July 13).

