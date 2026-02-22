Minnesota United Earns Road Point in 2026 Season Opener against Austin FC

Published on February 21, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Minnesota United FC News Release







Austin, TX - Kelvin Yeboah scored a dramatic last-minute equalizer to earn Minnesota United a 2-2 draw against Austin FC on Saturday night at Q2 Stadium. After falling behind twice, the Loons showed resilience on the road, with goals from Morris Duggan and Kelvin Yeboah, along with several key saves from goalkeeper Drake Callender. The Loons turn their focus to the Home Opener at Allianz Field on Feb. 28 at 3:30 p.m. CT.

7' (0-1) - Austin FC opened the scoring after Facundo Torres took a corner kick and the ball found Brendan Hines-Ike near the penalty spot. Hines-Ike headed the ball into the back of the net.

32' - Minnesota United had a close shot on target after Tomás Chancalay, sitting on the left flank, sent in a cross near the penalty spot. Yeboah was able to redirect the ball with a header but the attempt went over the crossbar.

40' (1-1) - Chancalay got another close opportunity after receiving possession near the top of the 18-yard box. He took a touch and fired a shot that was deflected out for a corner. Joaquín Pereyra took the ensuing corner kick and found Morris Duggan running in the six-yard box, where he headed the ball through the legs of Austin's goalkeeper Brad Stuver.

45' + 2' - Michael Boxall, positioned at the top of the attacking third, switched the play to the left flank to connect with Anthony Markanich. Markanich headed the ball towards Kelvin Yeboah, near the penalty spot, where Yeboah brought it down with his chest and volleyed an attempt. However, Stuver made the save to keep the game leveled.

53' - Loons' goalkeeper Drake Callender made a vital stop as Torres attempted a volley on top of the six-yard box but Callender used his body to make the save. The ball was then cleared by Trapp.

58' - Callender made another clutch stop as Jon Gallagher fired a shot from the top of the penalty box after receiving a cross from Torres. The attempt was diverted by Callender and sent out for a corner kick for The Verde and Black.

76' (1-2) - Austin's Forward Robert Taylor gained possession on the left flank just outside the 18-yard box. Taylor played the ball into the six-yard box, where he connected with Gallagher, who headed the ball towards Myrto Uzuni to just push over the line.

86' - Los Verdes had another close opportunity as Torres fired a shot outside the penalty box but the attempt went wide of the right post.

90' (2-2) - Yeboah scored a last minute equalizer as Devin Padelford carried possession from the defensive third up the left flank of the 18-yard box, where he sent in a cross that connected with Yeboah, who headed the ball over the line.

GOAL SUMMARY

0-1 ATX - Brendan Hines-Ike (Facundo Torres) - 7'

1-1 MIN - Morris Duggan (Joaquín Pereyra) - 40'

1-2 ATX - Myrto Uzuni (Robert Taylor) - 76'

2-2 MIN - Kelvin Yeboah (Devin Padelford) - 90'

DISCIPLINARY SUMMARY

MIN - Wil Trapp (caution) - 25'

ATX - Ilie Sánchez (caution) - 38'

Notable Stats

1 - Goalkeeper Drake Callender and midfielder Tomás Chancalay made their Minnesota United debuts in tonight's match at Austin FC.

1 - Defender Morris Duggan's 40th-minute goal to equalize the match marked his very-first MLS and professional goal.

Season Opener No. 10 - Minnesota United holds a 4-4-2 (W-L-D) record in season-opening matches.

1 - MNUFC2 forward Troy Putt came into the match as a second-half substitute and made his MLS debut appearance. Putt was on a Short-Term Agreement for tonight's game.

BELL BANK MAN OF THE MATCH: Morris Duggan

LINEUPS:

Minnesota United XI: GK Drake Callender; D Anthony Markanich (Devin Padelford 78'), Michael Boxall ©, Morris Duggan, DJ Taylor (Carlos Harvey 66'); M Nectarios Triantis (Mamadou Dieng 86), Wil Trapp, Joaquín Pereyra; F Tomás Chancalay (Troy Putt 86'), Kelvin Yeboah, Bongokuhle Hlongwane (Julian Gressel 65')

Substitutes Not Used: GK Alec Smir; D Kyle Duncan; M Owen Gene, Peter Stroud

Austin FC XI: GK Brad Stuver; D Žan Kolmanič, Brendan Hines-Ike, Oleksandr Svatok, Jon Gallagher; M Jayden Nelson (Robert Taylor 69', CJ Fodrey 90' + 1'), Ilie Sánchez © (Nicolás Dubersarsky 78') Facundo Torres, Dani Pereira, Joseph Rosales (Jon Bell 90' + 1'); F Myrto Uzuni

Substitutes Not Used: GK Damian Las; D Mateja Djordjević, Riley Thomas, Ervin Torres; M Micah Burton

UP NEXT:

MINNESOTA UNITED FC vs. FC CINCINNATI

Allianz Field | Saint Paul, Minnesota

2.28.2026 | MLS 2026 Regular Season | Match 2

3:30 p.m. CT (Apple TV/1500 ESPN)

MINNESOTA UNITED POST GAME QUOTE SHEET

HEAD COACH CAMERON KNOWLES

On Kelvin Yeboah and how preseason went for him to score a goal like tonight's...

"He has been excellent. He came into the start of preseason from day one highly motivated. He is a guy that has really high standards for himself, incredible professionalism. Always wanting to do extra, always wanting to do more. We've talked a lot about trying to get him in good areas, and he did that a number of times. He had a number of good chances tonight."

On how he felt the match went tonight and being pleased with the possession...

"I thought we saw elements of it. I don't think it was necessarily a complete performance by any means in that regard. But, I thought there were real parts, particularly in the first half, where we controlled the game with the ball a little bit more. I think the character the team showed to come from behind, it is never easy to go to a place like this [Q2 Stadium] where they [Austin FC] score and they get the crowd on their side and it feels like the game can get on top of you. But, we had some really good moments. We were able to do some really good things with the ball; we were able to have good moments of pressure where we turned them over higher up the field. We were to generate a number of really good chances. All in all, I think it was a fantastic first game for the guys."

On how much impact did the early goal from Austin FC have on his planning for the rest of the match...

"Obviously disappointing to concede a goal early on a set piece. We really want to be strong on both sides of the ball, at least for us. But I think the balance of the game, up until that point, was even. And so the guys knew, you could see it in them. They knew that there was more in the game for them, that there was the ability to create chances. They knew they'd have a chance to get back into it. And so the way that they bonded just to keep going is important. You play all 90 minutes and stoppage time, and we saw that tonight. That's the importance of making sure you always have a chance of staying in the game."

On what he would like to see differently on the second goal from Austin FC...

"I haven't seen it in detail. Obviously, we talked a little bit about box defending in that last preseason game we had. It is something that we have been very good at in the past. Our ability with the defenders we have are usually good in those moments. I'd have to see again to look at the details on how it broke down, but certainly not a goal we should want to make a habit of conceding."

On thoughts on how goalkeeper Drake Callender carried himself this match...

"He had some really big moments. I think he handled himself really well. He showed some real steadiness in moments; the ability to come up with big saves is something that we need. Overall, he kicked the ball well, the things that you want him to do. He has a good presence and a real dependability in goal."

On what MNUFC2 forward Troy Putt did during preseason to debut in today's match on a short-term agreement...

"From day one his effort, his work rate has been exceptional. He was the guy that won the beat test on the first day. He has trained with just a relentless work ethic since. When we were looking at it, in the balance of the squad and what we need, he is a good young player, he has real elite top-end pace. He has an elite ability to work and to cover ground, especially at high speed. So, we thought it would be very good to have him in the squad and made that decision based on his performances over the course of preseason, his performances just even in training while we have been here [Austin]. I thought he acquitted himself really well. He went out and he buzzes around and breaking up plays. I am sure a lot of that was a bit of a whirlwind for him being his first MLS appearance, but I thought he handled himself really well."

On Morris Duggan's first MLS goal and why Nicolás Romero was not on the team roster...

"Nico [Nicolás Romero] is healthy. The reason he was not in the squad is really twofold. One, Morris came in; there is great competition in that position. Morris has played games in the past. Nico has played a lot of games in the past, but I think Morris really showed - the way he came in - he was ready. He really claimed that spot from day one. Nico is a very good player that has tremendous upside. To have two guys that could really start on any team in the league in that position is a real blessing. Now, the difficult thing is when we look at the balance of the squad, wanting to get an attacker on the field, on the bench, and then needing someone like Devin Padelford, who covers us in two positions - can play left-sided center back and left back - it really came down to a numbers game. There was just not enough places on the roster. But no doubt Nico will be a really important part of us over the course of the season."

On what he would like to see from the attackers and what he felt their combination was like...

"I think your word cohesiveness is probably spot on. There were moments where it just got a little bit too far astray and maybe a touch too stretched. We need to have the structure. We need to have movement and rotation within that structure, but we can't completely lose what our structure in possession looks like. I think you can see the quality that they all bring. You can see how they're trying to bring the best out of each other. A lot of the time when they are moving out of position where we might want them, it is because they all want to get on the ball. They all want to influence the game. It is trying to balance that out; it is trying to keep feeding them information, showing them how they can be dangerous, how they can create opportunities for each other. But I think overall for the first time out, knowing that Tomás [Chancalay] has only played 60 minutes in preseason. He didn't get to play in any of those other games. For the other guys, we only had three preseason games, which is probably less than half of every other team in the league."

On the modification of the approach to long throw-ins and set pieces...

"Just a function of the players we had on the field. The ability to get it. DJ [Taylor] has a long throw, Devin [Padelford] has a long throw, Boxy [Michael Boxall] has a long throw. If we can have DJ take the throw and Boxy attacking it in the box, I think it is really a more difficult matchup for the opposition. We will certainly use Boxy's throw over the course of the season. But depending on who we have on the field, it just helps us get more numbers and bigger aerial threats into the box by using some other guys."

FORWARD KELVIN YEBOAH

On his reaction to scoring in the first game of the season...

"It's great to score, always, for a striker. It was important more than ever as we were losing 2-1 and to equal the game, we deserved it. It was a good feeling, and we just have to keep on working."

On his early scoring chance that was saved and if the team is happy with tonight's result...

"Happy, I would say... that would be a stretch. You always want to win games, even if it's that way, especially with the mentality and where we aspire to be. The players, yes at that point we were satisfied with the 2-2 [result], but we were still hungry for more. In that first half, as you mentioned, it was crazy in the sense that I didn't expect him [Austin FC goalkeeper Brad Stuver] to get it. I see Ant [Anthony Markanich] heading the ball, I chest it, then with the right foot try and aim for the corner as close as possible. He [Stuver] stretched his hand and it was a really good save, as you said."

On how he is feeling physically entering this new season...

"Last season was tough through the injury, and this season - especially the offseason - I've been working hard to bring myself back in shape and avoid the re-injury on the same spot, so I've been really working hard to get back to 100 percent. With the team and the staff also in preseason, we've been building up to be able to play 90 minutes. I feel 100 percent."

On the Bible verse written on his wrist tape and how it helps him...

"The verse was Matthew 7:7 [paraphrased], 'Keep on asking, and it will be given. Keep on seeking, and you will find. Keep on knocking, and it will be opened to you. For everyone asking, receives, and everyone seeking, finds. And to everyone knocking, it will be opened.' This was the verse we were talking about, and as I said, the first shot didn't go in, we were working hard towards that. This verse for me, my faith, helps me a lot to keep on pushing, especially with the verse that I wrote on my hand before the game."

On if he felt the team looked as dangerous offensively as they would have wanted to...

"Yes. I think we had equal chances from both teams. For sure we have to refine some things, offensively and defensively, and there is room for improvement. We have to also stay committed in our shape in the way we played, and we have to have faith in the new structure that we have, and I think opportunities will come. Then, we will be able to win those games."

On how securing a result from behind can impact the team's mentality...

"We were talking about it before the game, and we said that even if we go down for any reason, we have to show our spirit and that will unite us. Because that is not about shape, not about structure... [inaudible]."







