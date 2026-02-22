Philadelphia Union Open 2026 with Setback to D.C. United

Published on February 21, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

CHESTER, Pa. - The Philadelphia Union opened their MLS season against D.C. United at Audi Field, falling 1-0. Forward Tai Baribo scored the lone goal in the 23rd minute. The Union outshot their hosts, 13-7, but could not find the equalizer.

The Union return to Subaru Park on Thursday to face Defence Force FC in the second leg of their Round One Concacaf Champions Cup series (7:00 p.m. ET / FS2). They will then host New York City FC in their MLS home opener on Sunday, March 1 (4:30 p.m. ET / Apple TV).

D.C. United 1 - Philadelphia Union 0

Audi Field (Washington D.C.)

Saturday, February 21, 2026

TODAY'S MATCH INFO

Referee: Guido Gonzales Jr.

Assistant Referees: Nick Uranga, Adam Wienckowski

Fourth Official: Sergii Boiko

VAR: Shawn Tehini

VAR Assistant: Tom Supple

GOALS/ASSISTS

DC - Tai Baribo (Peglow, Pirani) 23'

DISCIPLINARY SUMMARY

PHI - Olwethu Makhanya (caution) 41'

PHI - Jesús Bueno (caution) 45'

PHI - Ezekiel Alladoh (ejected) 59'

PHI - Japhet Sery Larsen (caution) 59'

PHI - Danley Jean Jacques (caution) 88'

DC - Jackson Hopkins (caution) 89'

DC - João Peglow (caution) 90'+4

Lineups

Philadelphia Union: Andre Blake, Japhet Sery Larsen, Olwethu Makhanya, Finn Sundstrom (Geiner Martínez HT), Nathan Harriel, Danley Jean Jacques, Jesús Bueno (Agustín Anello 57'), Indiana Vassilev (Alejandro Bedoya 79'), Milan Iloski (Cavan Sullivan 70'), Ezekiel Alladoh, Bruno Damiani (Stas Korzeniowski 79')

Substitutes not used: Jeremy Rafanello, Andrew Rick, Sal Olivas

D.C. United: Sean Johnson, Lucas Bartlett, Kye Rowles, Keisuke Kurokawa, Silvan Hefti, Brandon Servania, Matti Peltola, João Peglow, Jackson Hopkins (Nikola Markovic 90'), Tai Baribo (Sean Nealis 90'+3), Gabriel Pirani (Louis Munteanu 70')

Substitutes not used: Jared Stroud, Caden Clark, Alex Bono, Hosei Kijima, Conner Antley, Gavin Turner

TEAM NOTES

Agustín Anello, Ezekiel Alladoh, Stas Korzeniowski, Japhet Sery Larsen, Geiner Martínez, and Finn Sundstrom made their MLS debuts for the Philadelphia Union tonight.







