Houston Dynamo FC Launch 2026 MLS Campaign with 2-1 Home Victory over Chicago Fire FC
Published on February 21, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Houston Dynamo FC News Release
Houston, TX - Houston Dynamo FC kicked off their 2026 MLS campaign with a 2-1 victory over Chicago Fire FC at Shell Energy Stadium tonight behind a debut brace from Brazilian attacker Guilherme. Additionally, the Dynamo improved their all-time MLS home opener record to 11-2-8 (WLD).
Notably, Guilherme became just the third Dynamo player in Club history to score multiple goals in his debut and the first since 2020. The two previous players to achieve that feat were Brian Ching in Houston's first-ever MLS match versus Colorado on April 2, 2006 (four goals) and Ariel Lassiter versus Minnesota on Sept. 2, 2020 (two goals.)
Tonight's match saw several Dynamo debuts, including attacking midfielder Mateusz Bogusz, midfielder Agustín Bouzat, Guilherme, defender Lucas Halter and fullback Franco Negri. Notably, Houston revamped their roster with significant signings over this offseason, highlighted by two Designated Players in Bogusz and Guilherme, as well as the return of Mexican legend Héctor Herrera. Additionally, defender Antônio Carlos wore the captain arm band tonight in place of the injured Artur.
The Fire took the lead in the 31st minute with Hugo Cuypers finding the near post from inside the box.
Houston leveled the match in the 67th minute when midfielder Jack McGlynn played a stunning ball to a running Guilherme, who dribbled towards the box and found the bottom left corner.
Guilherme completed his brace in the 78th minute, slotting a left-footed shot between the visiting goalkeeper's legs following a rebound shot from forward Ezequiel Ponce.
Goalkeeper Jonathan Bond was called into action in the 18th minute when stood his ground at the near post and blocked away a left-footed volley from Maren Haile-Selassie. The shot stopper finished the night with two saves.
The Dynamo created a dangerous chance in the 47th minute when defender Erik Sviatchenko found Bogusz in the box for a first-time strike that just missed the far post.
McGlynn took his chances from deep in the 54th minute with a left-footed shot that forced Chicago's goalkeeper to get low for the save.
Bogusz almost put Houston on the board in the 70th minute after bringing the ball down just outside the box and hitting it towards the right post.
The Dynamo will continue their two-game season-opening homestand against LAFC on Sunday, Feb. 28, at Shell Energy Stadium, with kickoff scheduled for 7:30 p.m. CT.
---
Houston Dynamo FC (1-0-0, 3 pts.) 2-1 Chicago Fire FC (0-1-0, 0 pts.)
MLS Regular Season - Game 1
Shell Energy Stadium - Houston, Texas
Attendance: 20,068
SCORING SUMMARY
TEAM 1H 2H FT
Houston Dynamo FC 0 2 2
Chicago Fire FC 1 0 1
CHI: Hugo Cuypers 1 (unassisted) 31'
HOU: Guilherme 1 (Jack McGlynn 1) 67'
HOU: Guilherme 2 (unassisted) 78'
Houston Dynamo FC: Jonathan Bond; Lucas Halter, Antônio Carlos (C), Erik Sviatchenko, Duane Holmes (Ondøej Lingr 79'); Agustín Bouzat, Jack McGlynn (Diadié Samassékou 87'), Mateusz Bogusz; Guilherme (Franco Negri 87'), Ezequiel Ponce, Lawrence Ennali (Nick Markanich 93')
Unused substitutes: Jimmy Maurer, Héctor Herrera, Matthew Arana, Blake Gillingham, Agustin Resch
Chicago Fire FC: Chris Brady; Maren Haile-Selassie, Mbekezeli Mbokazi (Puso Dithejane 88'), Sam Rogers (Christopher Cupps 76'), Joel Waterman, Leonardo Barroso; Philip Zinckernagel, Anton Saletros, Dje D'Avilla (Sergio Oregel Jr. 88'), Robin Lod (Chris Mueller 76'); Hugo Cuypers
Unused substitutes: Jason Shokalook, Mauricio Pineda, David Poreba, Josh Cohen
DISCIPLINE:
HOU: Duane Holmes (caution; foul) 13'
CHI: Joel Waterman (caution; foul) 26'
HOU: Lucas Halter (caution; foul) 75'
CHI: Chris Mueller (caution; foul) 84'
HOU: Erik Sviatchenko (caution; foul) 85'
OFFICIALS:
Referee: Filip Dujic
Assistant: Cory Richardson
Assistant: Gianni Facchini
Fourth Official: Ricardo Montero Araya
VAR: Kevin Terry Jr.
Weather: 70 degrees, mostly clear
