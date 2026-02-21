Sounders FC Kicks off Its 2026 MLS Campaign against the Colorado Rapids Sunday Night at Lumen Field

Published on February 21, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Seattle Sounders FC News Release







RENTON, WASH. - Sounders FC officially kicks off the 2026 campaign this weekend, hosting the Colorado Rapids in its MLS opener on Sunday, February 22 on the Emerald Queen Casino Pitch at Lumen Field (6:15 p.m. PT / Apple TV, FS1, 93.3 KJR FM, El Rey 1360 AM). This marks Seattle's 18th MLS season, as the club looks to add to its 17 postseason appearances and nine major trophies since joining the league in 2009.

The Rave Green are coming off a 2025 campaign that saw the club finish fifth place in the Western Conference with 55 points (15-9-10), falling to Minnesota United FC in Round One of the MLS Cup Playoffs. Outside of league play, Seattle became the first MLS team to win all five major North American trophies when it captured the Leagues Cup 2025 title, defeating Inter Miami 3-0 in front of nearly 70,000 fans in the Final at Lumen Field.

Sounders FC returns most of its squad from last season, led by 2025 MLS Best XI selection Cristian Roldan, who is eight games away from becoming the second player in club history to appear in 400 matches in all competitions. Notable offseason changes include the signing of free-agent midfielder and Federal Way native Hassani Dotson, who made 176 all-competition appearances with 18 goals for Minnesota United FC from 2019-2025, as well as the departure of midfielder Obed Vargas to Spanish side Atlético Madrid.

Following Sunday's match, the Rave Green embark on a five-match road stretch, beginning with a fixture at Real Salt Lake on Saturday, February 28 at America First Field (4:30 p.m. PT / Apple TV, iHeartMedia Seattle, El Rey 1360 AM).

BROADCAST INFORMATION

Global Stream: Apple TV

Talent (English): Steve Cangialosi & Danny Higginbotham

Talent (Spanish): Bruno Vain & Andrew Aguila

National TV: FS1

Talent: Josh Eastern & Lloyd Sam

Local Radio (English): 93.3 KJR FM

National Radio (simulcast): SiriusXM FC 157

Talent: Danny Jackson, Brad Evans & Keely Dunning

Pre-Match, Halftime & Post-Match: Jackson Felts, Peter Fewing & Kelyn Rowe

Local Radio (Spanish): El Rey 1360 AM

Talent: Mario Rodriguez, Felipe Maqueda, Carlos Tapia & Marlo Vilela







