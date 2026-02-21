Sounders FC Kicks off Its 2026 MLS Campaign against the Colorado Rapids Sunday Night at Lumen Field
Published on February 21, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Seattle Sounders FC News Release
RENTON, WASH. - Sounders FC officially kicks off the 2026 campaign this weekend, hosting the Colorado Rapids in its MLS opener on Sunday, February 22 on the Emerald Queen Casino Pitch at Lumen Field (6:15 p.m. PT / Apple TV, FS1, 93.3 KJR FM, El Rey 1360 AM). This marks Seattle's 18th MLS season, as the club looks to add to its 17 postseason appearances and nine major trophies since joining the league in 2009.
The Rave Green are coming off a 2025 campaign that saw the club finish fifth place in the Western Conference with 55 points (15-9-10), falling to Minnesota United FC in Round One of the MLS Cup Playoffs. Outside of league play, Seattle became the first MLS team to win all five major North American trophies when it captured the Leagues Cup 2025 title, defeating Inter Miami 3-0 in front of nearly 70,000 fans in the Final at Lumen Field.
Sounders FC returns most of its squad from last season, led by 2025 MLS Best XI selection Cristian Roldan, who is eight games away from becoming the second player in club history to appear in 400 matches in all competitions. Notable offseason changes include the signing of free-agent midfielder and Federal Way native Hassani Dotson, who made 176 all-competition appearances with 18 goals for Minnesota United FC from 2019-2025, as well as the departure of midfielder Obed Vargas to Spanish side Atlético Madrid.
Following Sunday's match, the Rave Green embark on a five-match road stretch, beginning with a fixture at Real Salt Lake on Saturday, February 28 at America First Field (4:30 p.m. PT / Apple TV, iHeartMedia Seattle, El Rey 1360 AM).
BROADCAST INFORMATION
Global Stream: Apple TV
Talent (English): Steve Cangialosi & Danny Higginbotham
Talent (Spanish): Bruno Vain & Andrew Aguila
National TV: FS1
Talent: Josh Eastern & Lloyd Sam
Local Radio (English): 93.3 KJR FM
National Radio (simulcast): SiriusXM FC 157
Talent: Danny Jackson, Brad Evans & Keely Dunning
Pre-Match, Halftime & Post-Match: Jackson Felts, Peter Fewing & Kelyn Rowe
Local Radio (Spanish): El Rey 1360 AM
Talent: Mario Rodriguez, Felipe Maqueda, Carlos Tapia & Marlo Vilela
Major League Soccer Stories from February 21, 2026
- Orange and Blue open 2026 season with three points - FC Cincinnati
- Atlanta United Falls 2-0 at FC Cincinnati - Atlanta United FC
- Revolution II Forward Jayden Da Signed to Short-Term Agreement - New England Revolution
- Houston Dynamo FC Sign Defender Agustin Resch to Short-Term Loan - Houston Dynamo FC
- Colorado Rapids Waive Defender Sam Vines - Colorado Rapids
- Availability Report: Trio Miss Season Opener - New York City FC
- St. Louis CITY SC Begins 2026 MLS Regular Season Earning a Point against Charlotte FC at Energizer Park - St. Louis City SC
- Minnesota United Signs Forward Troy Putt to Short-Term Agreement - Minnesota United FC
- Charlotte FC Levels at St. Louis CITY SC, 1-1 - Charlotte FC
- Sounders FC Kicks off Its 2026 MLS Campaign against the Colorado Rapids Sunday Night at Lumen Field - Seattle Sounders FC
- Earthquakes Host Sporting KC in Season Opener at PayPal Park TONIGHT at 7:30 p.m. PT - San Jose Earthquakes
- Timbers Sign T2 Forward Noah Santos to Short-Term Agreement - Portland Timbers
- Houston Dynamo FC Acquire International Roster Slot from the New England Revolution - Houston Dynamo FC
- Revolution Acquire $225K in General Allocation Money from Houston Dynamo FC - New England Revolution
- LA Galaxy Waive Forward Christian Ramirez - LA Galaxy
- Rapids Kick off 2026 MLS Regular Season on the Road against Seattle Sounders - Colorado Rapids
- LA Galaxy Host New York City FC for 2026 Home Opener Presented by Modelo on Sunday, February 22 - LA Galaxy
- Atlanta United Signs Toto Majub to Short-Term Agreement - Atlanta United FC
- Houston Dynamo FC Sign Houston Native Midfielder Matthew Arana as Homegrown Player - Houston Dynamo FC
- Nashville SC Extends the Contract of Forward Sam Surridge - Nashville SC
- Keys to the Match: FC Cincinnati Host Atlanta United FC in MLS Season Opener - FC Cincinnati
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Seattle Sounders FC Stories
- Sounders FC Kicks off Its 2026 MLS Campaign against the Colorado Rapids Sunday Night at Lumen Field
- Sounders FC Acquires up to $1.1 Million from Nashville SC in Exchange for Reed Baker-Whiting
- Sounders FC Defeats Louisville City FC in Final Two Preseason Friendlies of 2026
- Sounders FC Reveals Details for 2026 Season, Including Theme Matches and New Ticket Offerings for Upcoming Campaign
- Sounders FC Unveils "The Evergreen State Kit"