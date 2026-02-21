Rapids Kick off 2026 MLS Regular Season on the Road against Seattle Sounders

Published on February 21, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Colorado Rapids News Release







The Colorado Rapids will be kicking off their 2026 MLS campaign on the road against Seattle Sounders FC this Sunday, February 22. Kickoff at Lumen Field is set for 7:15 p.m. MT with coverage available on Apple TV, Altitude Sports Radio, Tico Sports Spanish Radio, ColoradoRapids.com, and the Colorado Rapids app.

After close to two months of preseason camp, the Colorado Rapids are set for their first game action of the 2026 MLS Season this Sunday under new Head Coach Matt Wells. The Gaffer joined the club after spending the past two-plus seasons on the first-team coaching staff at Tottenham Hotspur F.C., where he helped earn the 2024-25 Europa League title, marking the club's first European title since 1984. Alongside Wells came two new Assistant Coaches, Rob Burch and Alastair Harris, who both bring extensive European soccer experience to the club.

In addition to the coaching staff changes, Colorado's roster has also seen some shake ups throughout each position group ahead of the season opener. To start the offseason, Colorado completed a trade with CF Montréal to acquire forward Dante Sealy, fresh off a career season with highs in goals (9), assists, (2), games played (30), games started (28), and total minutes (2,426). In the middle of January, the Rapids completed a transfer for defensive midfielder Hamzat Ojediran from RC Lens of Ligue 1. Also joining the group this season is Australian center back Lucas Herrington, who signed with the club last summer prior to finishing the season with Brisbane Roar of the A-League. Additional first-team signings include forward Bryce Jamison, MLS SuperDraft Pick Donavan Phillip, and former Rapids 2 midfielder Sydney Wathuta.

This Sunday marks an opportunity for Colorado to build off their most recent result in Seattle, a historic 3-3 draw last July. After the squad went down 3-0 early in the second half, the Rapids put up three unanswered goals to become first club in MLS history to overcome a three-goal deficit at Lumen Field against the Seattle Sounders and earn a draw or win.

Seattle is entering Sunday with plenty of similar faces from their squad last season, with only a few significant changes. Highlighting the departures from the club was midfielder Obed Vargas, who joined Atlético Madrid earlier this month in a record move. Joining the Sounders since the end of last season are multiple players with previous MLS experience, with Hassani Dotson, Ryan Sailor, and Nikola Petković all making their way to Seattle this year. The newcomers will join a core that includes the likes of Cristian Roldan, Pedro De La Vega, Albert Rusnák, Jordan Morris, and more.

The Rapids will be debuting their new primary kit, the "Colorful Colorado" kit, in Sunday's contest. Heading into a massive year for soccer in North America, Colorado is taking this opportunity to honor the club's legacy and celebrate with an unexpected new look. The kit launch is also accompanied by a community initiative in partnership with UCHealth to donate 10,000 soccer balls to youth across Colorado over the next two years.







