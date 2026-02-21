Nashville SC Extends the Contract of Forward Sam Surridge

Published on February 21, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Nashville SC News Release







NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Nashville Soccer Club announced today it has extended the contract of forward and Designated Player Sam Surridge through the 2027-28 season with an option for the 2028-29 season.

"Ever since l arrived in Nashville, the love and support from the fans and the club have made it feel like home, and I am delighted to extend my contract," said Surridge. "From my debut against Club América to winning the U.S. Open Cup last season, these memories motivate me to achieve even more and create additional history with the team. We have a special group that can achieve great things this season and in the future, and I am proud and excited to be part of the club moving forward."

"Sam has been a key contributor to our club's success, and pledging his future to the club demonstrates how important a figure he is to Nashville SC," said Nashville SC President of Soccer Operations and General Manager Mike Jacobs. "We are excited for Sam to continue to pursue club and individual honors here with us."

Surridge, who joined Nashville SC from the English Premier League as a Designated Player in July of 2023, was a Landon Donovan MLS MVP Finalist and All-Star last season while setting multiple club records including the most MLS goals scored in a single season (25), the most goals scored in a single season across all competitions (31), and the most goals scored in a single match (four). In 88 career appearances for the Boys in Gold, Surridge has 52 goals and 10 assists.

Prior to joining Nashville and MLS, Surridge featured for multiple clubs in his native England including Nottingham Forest (Premier League, English Championship, FA Cup, EFL Cup), Stoke City (English Championship, Premier League 2, EFL Cup), AFC Bournemouth (Premier League, English Championship, FA Cup, EFL Cup) and Swansea City (English Championship, EFL Cup).

Transaction: Nashville SC extends the contract of forward Sam Surridge through the 2027-28 MLS season with an option for the 2028-29 season on Feb. 21, 2026







Major League Soccer Stories from February 21, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.