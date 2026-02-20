Nashville SC Acquires $250k in General Allocation Money (GAM) in Trade with LA Galaxy

Nashville SC News Release







NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Nashville Soccer Club announced today it has acquired $250K ($140K in 2026, $110K in 2027) in General Allocation Money (GAM) from the LA Galaxy in exchange for a 2026 international roster slot that expires on July 13, 2026. As part of the agreement, the international roster slot will return to Nashville SC at the opening of the Secondary Transfer Window (July 13).

Transaction: Nashville SC acquires $140K in 2026 General Allocation Money (GAM) and $110K in 2027 GAM from the LA Galaxy in exchange for an international roster slot that expires on July 13, 2026 on Feb. 20, 2026. The international roster slot will return to Nashville SC at the opening of the Secondary Transfer Window (July 13).







