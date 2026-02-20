Revolution Open 2026 MLS Regular Season at Nashville SC

Published on February 20, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - The New England Revolution visit Nashville SC on Saturday night to begin the 2026 Major League Soccer season. The 8:30 p.m. ET kickoff at GEODIS Park airs on Apple TV in English and Spanish. Listen to Brad Feldman and Charlie Davies call the match on 98.5 The Sports Hub (WBZ-FM), or tune into 1260 AM Nossa Radio USA for Portuguese commentary.

The Revolution eye a return to the postseason in their first campaign under new Head Coach Marko Mitrović, who makes his MLS coaching debut on Saturday. Hired in November, Mitrović recently led the United States Under-20 Men's National Team to a quarterfinals appearance at the 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup in Chile last fall. Two of the Revolution's new assistant coaches, Sean Hughes and Michael Morris, were on Mitrović's World Cup staff last year.

The Revolution retooled the roster in the offseason, bringing in several young American standouts who bring extensive experience playing under Mitrović's. Joining defender Peyton Miller, who enters his third season with the club, the Revolution acquired his U.S. U-20 World Cup teammates Brooklyn Raines and Ethan Kohler, both 20 years old. Raines, one of four U22 Initiative signings on the roster, arrives from Houston Dynamo FC, where he played his first four professional seasons. Along with Miller (7) and defender Ilay Feingold, (17), Raines (21) is one of three Revolution players featured in last year's MLS 22 Under 22 Class.

New England also acquired winger Griffin Yow from Belgian side KVC Westerlo. The 23-year-old began his career with D.C. United, playing four seasons in MLS before making significant strides overseas. Yow featured for the United States under Mitrović's leadership at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

This infusion of young talent complements an experienced core anchored by captain Carles Gil, the five-time Team MVP and two-time MLS Best XI selection beginning his eighth MLS season. Gil's 87 helpers are a club record and the most among active MLS players. The Spaniard's next goal will be his 50th regular season tally, making him the second Revolution player with 50 goals and 50 assists in league play, joining Lee Nguyen (52g, 50a).

Joining Gil in the attack is Ecuador international striker Leo Campana, back for his second season in Foxborough. Campana, who scored his first international goal for La Tri in November, tallied five goals in five preseason games for New England. Forward Dor Turgeman also returns for his first full MLS campaign. The Israeli National Team striker burst onto the scene last year, scoring goals in all three of his MLS appearances to close the 2025 regular season. A goal in Saturday's opener would make Turgeman the fifth player in league annals to score in each of his first four league matches.

In goal, U.S. international Matt Turner anchors a Revolution backline that collected 10 clean sheets last season, tied for second most in team annals. Turner started the last 10 games of the 2025 campaign, and is one win shy of moving into second in the club's record books. Center backs Brayan Ceballos and Mamadou Fofana are also back for their second MLS campaign. Ceballos was named the 2025 Revolution Defender of the Year after making 29 starts last year.

Last season, the Revolution battled Nashville to a 0-0 draw in the season opener. Nashville kicked off its 2026 season on Tuesday night, traveling to defeat Canadian Premier League champion Atletico Ottawa, 2-0, in the first round of the Concacaf Champions Cup. Saturday's match features a matchup of two recent MLS MVPs in Gil (2021) and Nashville forward Hany Mukhtar (2022), who leads a potent attack alongside Sam Surridge, the second-leading scorer in MLS last year, and newly signed Designated Player Cristian Espinoza. Espinoza and Gil own two of the top three assist totals since the start of 2019, and they finished 2025 ranked first and second, respectively, in key passes.

