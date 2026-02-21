San Jose Earthquakes Sign Mexican International Jonathan González
Published on February 20, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
San Jose Earthquakes News Release
SAN JOSE, Calif. - The San Jose Earthquakes have signed midfielder Jonathan González to a contract through the 2026 season with club options through June 2027 and the 2027-28 season.
"We're pleased to sign Jonathan González," said Earthquakes Sporting Director and Head Coach Bruce Arena. "Jonathan is a seasoned veteran with experience in Liga MX and the international level who adds depth to our midfield."
González, 26, brings 120 matches of LIGA MX experience, most of it during this time at CF Monterrey (2017-24), where he won the league title, Copa MX and the Concacaf Champions Cup. Known as a defensive midfielder and deep-lying playmaker, he also has played on loan for Club Necaxa (2021), Querétaro (2022), Minnesota United FC (2022) and Club Raya2 Expansión (2022). Last season, he featured for LIGA MX club FC Juárez.
A native of Santa Rosa, California, and alumnus of Montgomery High School, González initially played in Atlético Santa Rosa's academy before transitioning to Monterrey to finish his youth formation.
"I'm excited to come back home to the Bay Area and play for the Earthquakes," said González. "We had a strong preseason and I'm looking forward to being a part of the team in 2026."
At international level, González earned 24 youth caps for the United States at various age groups and captured the 2017 Concacaf Under-20 Championship with the Stars and Stripes. However, as a dual citizen, he made a one-time switch to Mexico in 2018, making five more youth appearances before making his debut with El Tri's senior team on Jan. 31, 2018, in a friendly against Bosnia and Herzegovina. González has since earned three caps in total with the Mexican National Team.
The San Jose Earthquakes kick off their 2026 MLS schedule Saturday, Feb. 21, against Sporting Kansas City at PayPal Park, presented by Habbas Law. The club will give away 5,000 full-size soccer balls at the season opener to launch their One Ball Can Change a Life campaign.
The only way to guarantee a seat to all 2026 Earthquakes home games is by purchasing season tickets. Single-game and group tickets for matches at PayPal Park the July 25 California Clasico at Stanford Stadium vs. the LA Galaxy are now available to the general public HERE, while tickets to the Sept. 19 PRIME TIME clash with LAFC are available. Fans interested in tickets for groups of 10 or more can find more information HERE or call (408) 556-7700 and select option 3.
Jonathan González
Pronunciation: JAWN-uh-thin goan-ZAH-lez
Position: Midfielder
Height: 5-9
Weight: 137 lbs.
Born: April 13, 1999 (age 26)
Hometown: Santa Rosa, Calif.
Last Club: FC Juárez
Academy: CF Monterrey
Transaction: San Jose Earthquakes (MLS) - Earthquakes sign M Jonathan González to a contract through the 2026 season with club options through June 2027 and the 2027-28 season.
