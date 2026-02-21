San Diego FC Opens 2026 MLS Season at Home against CF Montréal

Published on February 20, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

SAN DIEGO FC NEWS RELEASE







SAN DIEGO - San Diego FC (SDFC) opens its 2026 MLS Regular Season this Saturday, Feb. 21, hosting CF Montréal, presented by Jameson, at Snapdragon Stadium at 7:30 p.m. PT.

SDFC's 2026 MLS Regular Season home opener will be available to watch in English (Max Bretos and Brian Dunseth) and Spanish (Jorge Perez Navarro and Marcelo Balboa) on Apple TV with local radio coverage airing on San Diego Sports 760 AM in English (Adrian Garcia Marquez and Darren Smith).

After a strong debut season, San Diego opens its second MLS campaign aiming to build on the foundation established in 2025.

Building on a Historic Debut Season

Few expansion sides in league history have matched the immediate success San Diego achieved in 2025. SDFC finished first in the Western Conference with a 19-9-6 record (63 points), setting expansion-era benchmarks for wins and points before advancing to the Western Conference Final in the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs.

The charge was led by Danish standout Anders Dreyer, who delivered one of the most prolific debut seasons in MLS history for a newcomer. Dreyer recorded 19 goals and 19 assists, earning MLS Newcomer of the Year and MLS Best XI honors while finishing runner-up in the Landon Donovan MLS MVP voting.

Now entering his second MLS season, Dreyer is chasing more history. With 30 goal contributions in 2026, he would join Sebastian Giovinco and Zlatan Ibrahimović as the only players in league history to record at least 30 goal contributions in each of their first two MLS seasons.

A New Chapter Under Varas

Head coach Mikey Varas begins his second season at the helm after guiding SDFC to one of the most successful expansion campaigns in MLS history.

Varas is already climbing the record books. He needs 17 wins this season to tie Tata Martino (36 wins from 2017-18) for the most victories by a head coach in their first two MLS seasons in the post-shootout era.

San Diego returns much of its core, including Anders Dreyer and captain Jeppe Tverskov, along with 22 players from the Club's inaugural season, while integrating several offseason additions. Midfielder Bryce Duke brings MLS experience, defender Wilson Eisner adds competition at right back, and defender Kieran Sargeant provides additional depth along the back line. Scottish international Lewis Morgan, the 2024 MLS Comeback Player of the Year, joins the attack, while 18-year-old winger Bryan Zamblé arrives as a Right to Dream graduate.

Scouting Montréal

Saturday marks the first-ever meeting between San Diego and Montréal. The Canadian side finished 13th in the Eastern Conference last season and enters 2026 looking to reset and climb the standings. In his first full season as head coach, Marco Donadel will guide the squad after assuming an interim head coaching role in April 2025. In the Club's MLS era, CF Montréal holds a 5-8-1 record (17 goals scored, 22 goals conceded) in season openers.

CF Montréal will reunite with former player and one of SDFC's newest signings Bryce Duke. In three seasons with Montreal (2023-2025), Duke totaled 76 appearances, including 51 starts, five goals and nine assists.

Concacaf Champions Cup

For SDFC, the opener provides an immediate opportunity to set the tone at home after already building momentum in international competition. San Diego advanced to the Round of 16 in the Concacaf Champions Cup with a 4-2 aggregate victory earlier this month and now shifts full focus to league play.

SDFC will host Liga MX's Deportivo Toluca FC in the first leg of the Round of 16 on Wednesday, March 11 at Snapdragon Stadium, before traveling to Toluca for the second leg on Wednesday, March 18 at Estadio Nemesio Díez.

Matchday at Snapdragon

Another electric atmosphere is expected Saturday night. Fans can arrive early for tailgating, live music and pregame festivities around the stadium.

At Fan Fest, presented by Adriana's Insurance, fans can enjoy family-friendly activities, a Beer Garden courtesy of Modelo, and live music including a performance by Linea Divina from 5:30 p.m. PT - 6:30 p.m. PT.

Snapdragon Stadium has also unveiled an updated food lineup for 2026, featuring local favorites including Taco Stand, Buona Forchetta and The Fish Shop, adding to an already vibrant matchday experience.

For fans traveling to the match, MTS will run additional Green Line Trolley service before and after the game and is offering a discounted all-season transit pass option.

Getting to the Match

Pre-purchase parking HERE in advance to ensure a smooth arrival experience.

Use public transit: The MTS Trolley Green Line provides direct access to Snapdragon Stadium.

Rideshare: Drop-off and pick-up zones are located near the venue.

Review Matchday Policies at SanDiegoFC.com/matchday.

Saturday's Keeper of the FLOW - Dominik Mysterio

SDFC's matchday traditions returns. On Saturday, SDFC's first Keeper of the FLOW for the 2026 MLS season will be WWE's Dominik Mysterio. Fans will have the opportunity to witness the AAA Mega Champion place the FLOW ahead of kickoff as the fireworks ignite the night and Snapdragon Stadium comes alive.

SAN DIEGO FC VS CF MONTREAL

2026 MLS Regular Season | Matchday 1

Saturday, Feb. 21 | 7:30 p.m. PT (7:40 p.m. PT Official Kickoff)

Snapdragon Stadium | San Diego, Calif.

Apple TV

MLS English Announcers: Max Bretos (PxP), Brian Dunseth (Analyst)

MLS Spanish Announcers: Jorge Perez Navarro (PxP), Marcelo Balboa (Analyst)

San Diego FC English Radio (San Diego Sports 760 AM): Adrian Garcia Marquez (Play-By-Play); Darren Smith (Analyst)







