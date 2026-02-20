Prematch at the Park - FAQ

Where does the PreMatch at the Park take place?

The PreMatch at the Park happens at Washington Park (1230 Elm St. Cincinnati, OH 45202) which is located less than 5 minutes away from TQL stadium.

What time does the PreMatch at the Park start? When does it end?

The PreMatch at the Park begins three and a half hours before kickoff and ends one hour before kickoff every home match day.

Is there a ticket required to attend the PreMatch at the Park?

No! This event is free for everyone to attend, even if you do not have a ticket to the match.

What do you have to pay for at the PreMatch at the Park?

Most activities are free to the public. There may be an occasional paid activity but that is not common. Air Brush, Balloon Art, Lawn Games, and Inflatables are just a few of the free activities we provide for our fans. Food and beverages are available on site but those do require payment.

What is the age range of the activities at the park?

Most inflatables are for children between the ages of 5-13 and require a parent/guardian signed waiver. There are other activities around the event that do not have age restrictions.

What time does the march come through the PreMatch at the Park?

The march usually arrives about one hour before kickoff. Timing is subject to change without notice.

Is there a bag policy?

There is not a bag policy for the PreMatch at the Park. However, there is a bag policy for TQL Stadium if you plan to go to the FC Cincinnati match.

What forms of payment are accepted?

The beverage stands throughout the park are cashless. Food trucks change every match and follow their own policies.

Is this event rain or shine?

Yes! We plan to have an amazing event, rain or shine. If there is lightning within 8 miles of the area, we will pause all activations and reevaluate if we reopen.

Is this event for all ages?

Yes! We try to ensure there is something for everyone to enjoy whether it is our live music, coloring station, lawn games, etc.







