LA Galaxy Acquire 2026 International Roster Slot from Nashville SC
Published on February 20, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
LA Galaxy News Release
LOS ANGELES - The LA Galaxy announced today that the club has acquired a 2026 International Roster Slot from Nashville SC in exchange for $140,000 in 2026 General Allocation Money (GAM) and $110,000 in 2027 GAM. As part of the agreement, the international roster slot will return to Nashville at the opening of the Secondary Transfer Window (July 13).
Transaction: LA Galaxy acquire a 2026 International Roster Slot from Nashville SC in exchange for $140,000 in 2026 General Allocation Money (GAM) and $110,000 in 2027 GAM on February 20, 2026. International Roster Slot returns to Nashville at the opening of the Secondary Transfer Window on July 13, 2026.
