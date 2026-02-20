LAFC and Los Angeles Tourism Launch Landmark 3d Billboard in Seoul to Drive Korea Tune-In for 2026 Season Kickoff

Los Angeles Football Club (LAFC), in partnership with the Los Angeles Tourism & Convention Board, has launched a landmark 3D billboard in Seoul's iconic K-Pop Square, driving awareness and broadcast tune-in among Korean fans ahead of the club's historic 2026 season opener, airing live on Coupang Play and SPOTV.

The stunning activation brings LAFC to one of Asia's most football-passionate markets through an immersive, street-level visual experience featuring global stars including Korean national team captain Son Heung-Min alongside World Cup winner Hugo Lloris, Aaron Long, and Timothy Tillman. Positioned in one of Seoul's most visible media corridors, the billboard connects Korean audiences to LAFC while reinforcing the club's growing global profile at the intersection of sport, entertainment, and culture.

"Seeing LAFC come to life on a project of this scale in Seoul is incredibly meaningful for our club," said LAFC Co-President Larry Freedman. "Through our partnership with Los Angeles Tourism, we're showcasing the Black & Gold in one of the world's most influential global cities while inviting fans in Korea to engage with our club through live match broadcasts and the broader Los Angeles experience."

Along with showcasing the club's brand, the campaign is designed to promote viewership. The billboard amplifies tune-in messaging for LAFC's 2026 season kickoff, directing fans in Korea to watch live via Coupang Play and SPOTV, while aligning with the club's season launch at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

"Partnering with LAFC on this groundbreaking activation in Seoul underscores LA's position as one of the world's true sporting capitals and the global reach of the beautiful game," said Adam Burke, President & CEO of the Los Angeles Tourism & Convention Board. "As momentum builds toward the eight FIFA World Cup 2026© matches taking place in Los Angeles, this initiative highlights football's global superstars and the year-round options available to sports enthusiasts with LAFC and our 10 other professional sports teams."

The activation plays a role in Los Angeles Tourism's global "Start Your World Cup Experience in LA" campaign, positioning Los Angeles at the center of the global football conversation ahead of FIFA World Cup 2026©. By combining high-impact visibility with broadcast promotion in Korea, LAFC and Los Angeles Tourism are using a single global media moment to connect awareness, viewership, and destination storytelling.







