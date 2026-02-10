LAFC Debuts New 2026 Home Kit Ahead of Club's Ninth Season

Published on February 10, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Los Angeles Football Club (LAFC) today unveiled its new primary home kit ahead of the 2026 season. The bold design draws inspiration from the Art Deco architecture that helped define the downtown Los Angeles aesthetic in the 1920s and 1930s and continues to shape the look and feel of BMO Stadium.

Rooted in the architectural influence of BMO Stadium's Zelle Grand Lobby, the new kit invites locals and visitors from around the world to feel at home in Black & Gold. The kit reflects LAFC's deep connection to the city's past, present, and future, blending timeless style with modern innovation while honoring the architectural vision that has defined the club's home.

"We are incredibly proud to introduce our new primary home kit featuring a design that reflects the soul of Los Angeles and the pride we share with our community," said LAFC Co-President Larry Freedman. "Inspired by the city's rich history and timeless architecture, this kit represents where we come from and who we stand for. It's a symbol of unity between club and city- one that belongs to our players, our supporters, and everyone who calls Los Angeles home."

Thoughtful details throughout the kit further celebrate club and city pride, including "Los Angeles" woven into the back neckline, an overhead view of BMO Stadium featured on the tag at the lower hem, and the club's "Shoulder to Shoulder" message embroidered inside the collar.

For the first time, the LAFC crest and adidas logo are presented in a lenticular, holographic execution. The LAFC crest features stars as part of a league-wide initiative recognizing the FIFA World Cup 2026 host countries. MLS clubs based in the United States will feature stars within their crests, while the league's three Canadian clubs will display maple leaves. BMO continues as the presenting front-of-kit partner, adorning the chest, while Ford is featured on the right sleeve.

As part of the unveiling, LAFC is partnering with JOOPITER, a global, digital-first commerce and content platform founded by Pharrell Williams, on LAFC: Inside The Game, a curated charity auction offering fans and collectors once-in-a-lifetime experiences and exclusive signed memorabilia. The auction will feature special items from the Black & Gold's star players, including the just-unveiled 2026 primary jersey, alongside insider experiences such as exclusive post-match meet-and-greets, a private tour of LAFC's training facility, and four front-row seats with pre-match field access to the historic 2026 season opener against Inter Miami at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. The Inside The Game auction will be open for global bidding at JOOPITER.com from February 10-18, 2026, with net proceeds benefiting the LAFC Foundation, the Club's 501(c)(3) social impact arm dedicated to expanding access to the game and supporting youth and community development across Los Angeles.

With Los Angeles preparing to welcome the world as a host city for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, the new primary kit serves as an open door to football's greatest players and fans alike as they gather in North America this summer. It is a celebration of the city's architecture, its global influence, and its place on football's biggest stage.

The kit is now available for purchase at MLSstore.com, adidas.com, or by visiting LAFC HQ at BMO Stadium during normal business hours.







