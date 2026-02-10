Dominik Chong Qui Expected to Miss Four-To-Six Weeks
Published on February 10, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Atlanta United FC News Release
ATLANTA - Atlanta United announced today that defender Dominik Chong Qui is expected to miss the next four-to-six weeks after suffering an MCL sprain in the club's preseason match against Houston Dynamo on Feb. 7. His rehabilitation process will determine his return to play timeline.
Atlanta United faces Red Bull New York on Feb. 11 and FC Dallas on Feb. 14 to conclude preseason before opening the MLS Regular Season on Saturday, Feb. 21 with a nationally televised road matchup against FC Cincinnati (4:30 p.m., FOX, Apple TV, 92.9 The Game, La Mejor). All Atlanta United matches are available on Apple TV.
