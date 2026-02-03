Atlanta United Signs Defender Elías Báez

Published on February 3, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

ATLANTA - Atlanta United today announced it has signed defender Elías Báez from San Lorenzo to a contract through 2028 with option years for 2029 and 2030. Báez will occupy U-22 Initiative and international roster spots pending the receipt of his International Transfer Certificate (ITC) and P-1 Visa.

"Elías has emerged as one of the best young defenders in Argentina over the past couple of seasons and we're pleased that he has chosen Atlanta United as the next step in his career," Chief Soccer Officer and Sporting Director Chris Henderson said. "He's going to bring energy and toughness and fits well with our style of play. We look forward to welcoming him to the club and integrating him into our group."

Báez, 21, made 60 First Team appearances in all competitions with Argentine club San Lorenzo, recording a goal and two assists. A native of Rafael Castillo, Argentina, Báez made his debut for San Lorenzo's Second Team on Feb. 16, 2022 and would go on to make 20 appearances for the reserve side. He made his First Team debut in a league match against Defensa y Justicia on April 6, 2024. During the 2024 season the left back made a combined 28 appearances in all competitions, starting 15 of his 17 appearances in the Argentine first division while also starting two matches in the Copa Libertadores Round of 16.

Báez started all 16 matches of the 2025 Apertura season and three playoff matches as San Lorenzo advanced to the semifinals, while he recorded his first assist on Jan. 29 against Gimnasia y Esgrima La Plata. During the 2025 Clausura season, he again started all 16 league matches and tallied his first professional goal against Atlético Platense on Aug. 16, helping San Lorenzo qualify for the playoffs in consecutive seasons.

Name: Elías Báez

Position: Defender

Height:  5-9

Birthdate: Oct. 18, 2004 (21)

Birthplace: Rafael Castillo, Argentina

Citizenship: Argentina

Transaction: Atlanta United signs Elías Báez through 2028 with option years for 2029 and 2030 on Feb. 3, 2026, pending the receipt of his International Transfer Certificate (ITC) and P-1 Visa. Báez will occupy a U-22 Initiative roster spot.

