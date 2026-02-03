Chicago Fire FC Acquires Two 2026 International Roster Slots from Colorado Rapids
Published on February 3, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Chicago Fire FC News Release
CHICAGO (Feb. 3, 2026) - Chicago Fire FC today announced that the Club has acquired two 2026 International Roster Slots from the Colorado Rapids. In exchange, Chicago traded $600,000 in 2026 General Allocation Money (GAM) and $250,000 in 2027 GAM.
