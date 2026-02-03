Chicago Fire FC Acquires Two 2026 International Roster Slots from Colorado Rapids

Published on February 3, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

CHICAGO (Feb. 3, 2026) - Chicago Fire FC today announced that the Club has acquired two 2026 International Roster Slots from the Colorado Rapids. In exchange, Chicago traded $600,000 in 2026 General Allocation Money (GAM) and $250,000 in 2027 GAM.

