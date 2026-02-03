Philadelphia Union Sign Defender Geiner Martínez

Published on February 3, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

CHESTER, Pa. - Philadelphia Union announced today that they have signed center back Geiner Martínez from CA Juventud to through the 2027-2028 season, with an option through the 2028-2029 season and a second option through the 2029-2030 season. Martínez will be added to the Union's active roster following receipt of his International Transfer Certificate and P1 Visa and will occupy an international roster slot.

"Geiner is a young, strong player who brings intensity and a physical presence to our backline," said Philadelphia Union Head Coach Bradley Carnell. "The experience he's gained through earning promotion in two consecutive seasons is valuable, he is a competitor and dedicated to defending within our identity. We look forward to getting him integrated quickly with the team."

Martinez, 23, joins Philadelphia from Uruguay's topflight, Liga AUF Uruguaya, after playing a key role in CA Juventud's historic 2024-25 season. He made 12 appearances during the Clausura, helping the club record five clean sheets, and was instrumental in Juventud's successful promotion run through the Segunda División Playoffs. Earlier in the season, Martinez was on loan with Central Español FC, where he contributed to the club's first promotion since 2012. Across the 2024 and 2025 seasons, he helped two different clubs earn promotion to the Primera División and most recently played a part in Juventud's historic qualification for the 2026 Copa Libertadores.

TRANSACTION: Philadelphia Union sign defender Geiner Martínez on February 3, 2025.

Name: Geiner Martínez

Position: Defender

Height: 6'3"

Weight: 179 lbs.

Born: January 9, 2003

Citizenship: Colombia

Acquired: Philadelphia Union sign defender Geiner Martínez through the 2027-2028 season with options through the 2028-2029 season and through the 2029-2030 season.

