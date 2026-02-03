Whitecaps FC Loan Defender Giuseppe Bovalina to Swedish Side Örebro SK
Published on February 3, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Vancouver Whitecaps FC News Release
VANCOUVER, BC - Vancouver Whitecaps FC announced on Tuesday that defender Giuseppe Bovalina has been loaned to Swedish Superettan club Örebro SK through 2026.
Bovalina, 21, joined Vancouver in April 2024 via transfer from A-League side Adelaide United FC. The Australian youth international has made four starts and 24 appearances across all competitions for the Blue and White, tallying two assists.
The native of Adelaide, Australia, originally came through his hometown club's youth academy, signing his first professional contract in September 2023.
TRANSACTION: On February 3, 2026, Whitecaps FC loan defender Giuseppe Bovalina to Swedish Superettan side Örebro SK through 2026.
