Five Inter Miami CF Academy Players to Compete at the 2026 Concacaf U-17 Qualifiers
Published on February 3, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Inter Miami CF News Release
Five Inter Miami CF Academy players have been called up to represent their respective countries at the 2026 Concacaf U-17 Qualifiers, where they will compete for a place in the upcoming 2026 FIFA U-17 World Cup in Qatar.
The qualifiers will kick off on February 3, with 34 nations divided into eight groups. The competition will follow a single-round format, with each group winner earning a direct berth to the 2026 FIFA U-17 World Cup.
Let's take a closer look at the Inter Miami CF Academy players called up for international duty:
Gabriel Florentino - Dominican Republic
Defender Gabriel Florentino has been selected to represent the Dominican Republic, who will compete in Group E alongside the United States, Saint Kitts and Nevis, and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, who will host the group at Arnos Vale Stadium in Arnos Vale.
Luis Moringlane - Puerto Rico
Luis Moringlane has earned a call-up to the Puerto Rico national team, which will compete in Group D against Costa Rica, the British Virgin Islands, and Turks and Caicos. Costa Rica will host the group at the FCRF Federation Fields in San Rafael de Alajuela.
Leandro Padilla - Honduras
Midfielder Leandro Padilla and Honduras will look to secure qualification in Group H, where they will face Bermuda, Guyana, and Suriname. Honduras will enjoy home advantage, with the group hosted at Estadio Francisco Morazán in San Pedro Sula.
Levi Williams - Trinidad and Tobago
Goalkeeper Levi Williams will represent Trinidad and Tobago in Group F, as they welcome Mexico, Barbados, Saint Martin, and Sint Maarten to Hasely Crawford Stadium in Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago.
Kai Williamson - Jamaica
Winger Kai Williamson has been called up by Jamaica, who will compete in Group G alongside Canada, Aruba, and the Cayman Islands. Group G will be hosted at the FCRF Federation Fields in San Rafael de Alajuela, Costa Rica.
