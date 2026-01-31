Inter Miami CF Foundation and Royal Caribbean Inspire Young Talent in Medellín, Colombia at Fourth International Youth Fútbol Clinic

Published on January 31, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF News Release







The vibrant energy of beautiful Medellín set the stage today for the fourth edition of Inter Miami CF Foundation's International Youth Fútbol Clinics, as the Club and Main Partner Royal Caribbean continued to expand their shared commitment to empowering young players.

Marking the second clinic of 2026, the Medellín stop built on the momentum of last week's Lima, Perú clinic while offering a uniquely local experience rooted in Colombia's deep fútbol culture. Young athletes from Club Semillas de Vida y Paz, La Casita de Nicolás, and La Jaula del Ángel came together for a morning designed to inspire confidence, connection, and joy through the game; values at the heart of both organizations' global outreach.

Participants trained under the guidance of Inter Miami CF Academy first-class coaches Diego García (U-16) and Gibran Tevar (U-20), engaging in dynamic drills, skill-building sessions, and team-based exercises. Beyond technique, the clinic focused on fostering leadership, collaboration and belief on and off the pitch. Laughter, high-fives, and moments of pride filled the pitch as participants connected with coaches and teammates.

"Each city brings its own heartbeat, and Medellín's passion for fútbol is truly special," said Mari Rey, Director of the Inter Miami CF Foundation. "Through these clinics, we aim to meet our young fans where they are, celebrate their culture, and remind them that fútbol can open doors to opportunity, confidence, and lifelong dreams. Partnering with Royal Caribbean allows us to extend that message far beyond our home base."

Today's clinic further reflects the enduring partnership between the Club and Royal Caribbean, two organizations united by a belief in the power of sport to uplift communities. From youth clinics across the region to impactful Make-A-Wish initiatives in 2024 and 2025, our collaboration continues to create meaningful impact, both at home and abroad, wherever our fans are.

Inter Miami's preseason Champions Tour continues today as the reigning MLS Cup Champions face Atlético Nacional at 5 p.m. ET at Atanasio Girardot. For international broadcast details, click here. For the full preseason schedule, click here.

At the same time, back home in South Florida, the Club joined District 6 today, led by Commissioner Natalie Orbis, in supporting its Community Literacy Fair by donating 150 Inter Miami CF-branded balls to kids in attendance. This year's Literacy Fair is celebrating Florida Literacy Week, bringing families and children together for a day of reading, learning, and fun. This family-friendly community event offered activities at no cost and is designed to inspire a love for literacy in kids of all ages.







