Inter Miami CF Defeats Atlético Nacional in Front of a Full House in Medellin, Colombia

Published on January 31, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF News Release







Inter Miami CF played its second 2026 preseason fixture today, with the second stop of the Champions Tour seeing the Club face Atlético Nacional in front of a full house Estadio Atanasio Girardot in Medellin, Colombia. The matchup resulted in a thrilling 2-1 victory for Inter Miami, with Atlético Nacional's Juan Rengifo opening the scoring in the 26th minute before Luis Suárez equalized in the 55th minute and an own goal completed the comeback for Inter Miami in added time.

Notably, Inter Miami's second 2026 preseason fixture featured two player debuts. Recently signed Designated Player German Berterame and Brazilian defender Micael made their first appearances for the Club on the night.

The Champions Tour continues with the team's third preparation match in South America. Inter Miami will now travel to Guayaquil, Ecuador to face Barcelona de Guayaquil next Saturday, Feb. 7 at 7 p.m. ET at Estadio Monumental Banco Pichincha.







Major League Soccer Stories from January 31, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.