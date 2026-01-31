Red Bull New York Defeats Hartford Athletic 5-0, in Third Match of 2026 Preseason, Presented by RWJBarnabas Health

Published on January 31, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

New York Red Bulls News Release







Red Bull New York defeated Hartford Athletic, 5-0, on Saturday afternoon at Red Bulls Training Facility.

New York went up in the third minute of play. Midfielder Rafael Mosquera played a corner kick short to defender Dennis Gjengaar who played a cross into the box to defender Justin Che, who flicked the ball up and laced a right footed volley into the bottom left corner.

The Red Bulls found a second in the 50th minute. Mosquera played a left footed cross into the box that was deflected by a Hartford defender and fell to forward Julian Hall who placed his attempt into the back of the net.

In the 84th minute, RBNY struck again to made it 3-0. Midfielder Wiki Carmona played a ball wide to midfielder Andy Rojas who cut inside and struck a right footed shot off the inside of the right post and into the bottom right corner.

Five minutes later in the 89th minute, a ball deflected to the top of the box to midfielder Adri Mehmeti who struck a one-time right footed volley into the top right corner of the net.

After 90 minutes, the two sides played an additional 30 minutes. New York added a fifth goal in the 111th minute, as defender Juan Mina crossed a ball onto the six-yard box to forward Wiktor Bogacz who placed his attempt into the back of the net.

SCORING SUMMARY:

RBNY - Justin Che (Gjengaar) 3'

RBNY - Julian Hall (Unassisted) 49'

RBNY - Andy Rojas (Carmona) 84'

RBNY - Adri Mehmeti (unassisted) 89'

RBNY - Wiktor Bogacz (Mina) 111'

QUOTES FROM HEAD MICHAEL BRADLEY

On takeaways from the match...

Overall, we're really happy, not just with today, but for with the whole week. Obviously the weather created some challenges, but the players, in every way, responded, and we got really good work. Happy with getting everybody good minutes today, lot of good football, a lot of good actions, lot of good goals. So we continue to move ourselves along in a good way.

On keeping a clean sheet...

It all goes together. So the better you attack and the better you are with the ball, the better you defend, the more aggressive you can be, the better that part of the game will be as well. Always the foundation that we are trying to build with the players, their understanding of ideas, the connections, the relationships, everything's going in a good way for where we are in preseason. So now it's about continuing to work and continuing to build the fitness and get sharper and sharper as we get closer to the first game.

QUOTES FROM DEFENDER JUSTIN CHE

On his goal...

So it was a corner kick. The ball got played out to Dennis (Gjengaar). Dennis whipped it in and I popped it up and I shot it far left post off the volley. So it's a good finish, decent finish from a center back. But I'm happy with the goal. First goal as a Red Bull. So hopefully in the season, I can also score some in the stadium.

On overall takeways...

I thought as we progress with the games here you can see the group, the chemistry is getting better and better on and off the ball. Had very good ideas. We had a lot of chances today, scored a lot of goals, so things are coming together.







Major League Soccer Stories from January 31, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.