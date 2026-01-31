Seattle Earns 3-0 Win over IF Brommapojkarna on Saturday in Preseason Action

MARBELLA, SPAIN - Sounders FC defeated Swedish side IF Brommapojkarna (BP) 3-0 in its second friendly of the 2026 preseason on Saturday at the Marbella Football Center in Spain. A goal from Kalani Kossa-Rienzi and a brace from Jesús Ferreira led the way for Seattle, with goalkeepers Andrew Thomas and Max Anchor keeping the shutout as the Rave Green earned their first win of 2026.

The match consisted of three 45-minute periods, with two different lineups being used by Seattle. Kossa-Rienzi scored the first goal for the Rave Green in the 31st minute, firing a one-time shot off a pass from Snyder Brunell that took a deflection before finding the back of the net. Georgi Minoungou was especially dangerous, consistently creating chances down the left flank throughout the first 70 minutes.

Seattle changed its entire lineup for the final 65 minutes of action, with Ferreira scoring both goals for the Rave Green's second group. After Obed Vargas drew a foul in the 84th minute, Ferreira snuck a ball past a wall of BP defenders on the ensuing free kick, then finished an Osaze De Rosario cross into the top of the net just over 10 minutes later.

Seattle continues its preseason camp next week from Spain with two more friendlies scheduled on February 5 against Hammarby IF (4:00 a.m. PT) and FC Metalist 1925 (7:00 a.m. PT) at the Marbella Football Center. The club then returns to the Pacific Northwest for its last week of preseason, hosting one more friendly against Louisville City FC on February 15 (time TBA). Seattle kicks off the 2026 MLS regular season against the Colorado Rapids on Sunday, February 22 on the Emerald Queen Casino Pitch at Lumen Field (6:00 p.m. PT / Apple TV, FS1).

MATCH SUMMARY VS. IF BROMMAPOJKARNA

Seattle Sounders FC 3 - IF Brommapojkarna 0

Saturday, January 31, 2026

Venue: Marbella Football Center

Weather: 59 degree and mostly sunny

SCORING SUMMARY

SEA - Kalani Kossa-Rienzi (Snyder Brunell, Georgi Minoungou) 31'

SEA - Jesús Ferreira 85'

SEA - Jesús Ferreira (Osaze De Rosario) 97'

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY

None

LINEUPS

Sounders FC Lineup (First Group) - Andrew Thomas; Kalani Kossa-Rienzi, Cody Baker, Jackson Ragen, Nouhou; Hassani Dotson, Cristian Roldan; Snyder Bruenll, Albert Rusnák, Georgi Minougou; Jordan Morris

Sounders FC Lineup (Second Group) - Max Anchor; Alex Roldan, Yeimar Gómez Andrade, Gallatin Sandnes, Paul Rothrock; Obed Vargas, Nikola Petković, Osaze De Rosario, Sebastian Gomez, Jesús Ferreira; Danny Musovski (Yu Tsukanome, 121')

Substitutes not used: Noah Newman, Antino Lopez, Joe Dale, Peter Kingston

