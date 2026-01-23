Seattle Falls 2-0 to Brøndby in First Preseason Friendly of 2026
Published on January 23, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Seattle Sounders FC News Release
ALGARVE, PORTUGAL - Sounders FC played its first friendly of the 2026 preseason against Danish side Brøndby Friday afternoon at Estádio Algarve in Algarve, Portugal. The Rave Green failed to find the back of the net as it fell 2-0 in their first competitive action of 2026.
The first half featured back-and-forth action with lots of movement down the left flank. Snyder Brunell had an early chance in the 18th minute, a shot on-frame that was saved by Brøndby's keeper Benjamin Tahirovic scored for the Danish side in the 29th minute to take the lead into halftime.
The next 45 minutes featured an entirely rotated lineup for Seattle. The best chance for the Rave Green came in the 71st minute from Danny Musovski, whose heel flick deflected off the goalpost and rebounded back into the area. Sounders FC conceded a late penalty, which Brøndby's Marko Divkovic converted in second-half stoppage time to earn the 2-0 victory.
Seattle continues its preseason next week from Marbella, Spain with two more friendlies scheduled on February 5 against Hammarby IF (4:00 a.m. PT) and FC Metalist 1925 (7:00 a.m. PT) at the Marbella Football Center. The club then returns to the Pacific Northwest for its last week of preseason, hosting one more friendly against Louisville City FC on February 15 (time TBA). Seattle kicks off the 2026 MLS regular season against the Colorado Rapids on Sunday, February 22 on the Emerald Queen Casino Pitch at Lumen Field (6:00 p.m. PT / Apple TV, FS1).
MATCH SUMMARY VS. BRØNDBY IF
Seattle Sounders FC 0 - Brøndby IF 2
Friday, January 23, 2026
Venue: Estádio Algarve
Weather: 54 degrees and mostly cloudy
SCORING SUMMARY
BIF - Benjamin Tahirovic 29'
BIF - Marko Divkovic (penalty) 90+1'
MISCONDUCT SUMMARY
None
LINEUPS
Sounders FC Lineup (First Half) - Andrew Thomas; Kalani Kossa-Rienzi, Yeimar, Antino Lopez, Reed Baker-Whiting; Nikola Petković, Cristian Roldan; Sebastian Gomez, Albert Rusnák, Peter Kingston; Osaze De Rosario
Substitutes not used: Max Anchor, Cody Baker, Joe Dale, Yu Tsukanome
Sounders FC Lineup (Second Half) - Stefan Frei; Alex Roldan, Gallatin Sandnes, Jackson Ragen, Paul Rothrock; Snyder Brunell, Hassani Dotson; Jordan Morris, Georgi Minoungou, Jesús Ferreira; Danny Musovski
Substitutes not used: Max Anchor, Cody Baker, Joe Dale, Yu Tsukanome
Images from this story
|
Seattle Sounders FC vs. Brøndby
Major League Soccer Stories from January 23, 2026
- Austin FC Adds Facundo Torres as Designated Player - Austin FC
- Seattle Falls 2-0 to Brøndby in First Preseason Friendly of 2026 - Seattle Sounders FC
- Rapids Open Preseason Campaign with Battle against Nashville SC - Colorado Rapids
- Inter Miami CF Loans Defender Tomás Avilés to CF Montréal - Inter Miami CF
- CF Montréal Acquires Tomás Avilés from Inter Miami Cf - Club de Foot Montreal
- SDFC Technical Director Kenneth Heiner-Møller to Depart Club this Summer for Canada Soccer - San Diego FC
- Inter Miami CF Signs Goalkeeper Luis Barraza - Inter Miami CF
- Revolution Loan Santiago Suarez to San Antonio FC - New England Revolution
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Seattle Sounders FC Stories
- Seattle Falls 2-0 to Brøndby in First Preseason Friendly of 2026
- Sounders FC Announces Updated European Schedule and Roster for 2026 Preseason
- Obed Vargas Set for National Team Duty Ahead of January Friendlies
- Sounders FC Receives $800,000 in General Allocation Money
- For the First Time in Club History, Sounders FC Hosts Home Matches in Eastern Washington, as Rave Green Are Set to Play Concacaf Champions Cup Round of 16 Matchup in Spokane