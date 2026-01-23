Seattle Falls 2-0 to Brøndby in First Preseason Friendly of 2026

Seattle Sounders FC vs. Brøndby

ALGARVE, PORTUGAL - Sounders FC played its first friendly of the 2026 preseason against Danish side Brøndby Friday afternoon at Estádio Algarve in Algarve, Portugal. The Rave Green failed to find the back of the net as it fell 2-0 in their first competitive action of 2026.

The first half featured back-and-forth action with lots of movement down the left flank. Snyder Brunell had an early chance in the 18th minute, a shot on-frame that was saved by Brøndby's keeper Benjamin Tahirovic scored for the Danish side in the 29th minute to take the lead into halftime.

The next 45 minutes featured an entirely rotated lineup for Seattle. The best chance for the Rave Green came in the 71st minute from Danny Musovski, whose heel flick deflected off the goalpost and rebounded back into the area. Sounders FC conceded a late penalty, which Brøndby's Marko Divkovic converted in second-half stoppage time to earn the 2-0 victory.

Seattle continues its preseason next week from Marbella, Spain with two more friendlies scheduled on February 5 against Hammarby IF (4:00 a.m. PT) and FC Metalist 1925 (7:00 a.m. PT) at the Marbella Football Center. The club then returns to the Pacific Northwest for its last week of preseason, hosting one more friendly against Louisville City FC on February 15 (time TBA). Seattle kicks off the 2026 MLS regular season against the Colorado Rapids on Sunday, February 22 on the Emerald Queen Casino Pitch at Lumen Field (6:00 p.m. PT / Apple TV, FS1).

MATCH SUMMARY VS. BRØNDBY IF

Seattle Sounders FC 0 - Brøndby IF 2

Friday, January 23, 2026

Venue: Estádio Algarve

Weather: 54 degrees and mostly cloudy

SCORING SUMMARY

BIF - Benjamin Tahirovic 29'

BIF - Marko Divkovic (penalty) 90+1'

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY

None

LINEUPS

Sounders FC Lineup (First Half) - Andrew Thomas; Kalani Kossa-Rienzi, Yeimar, Antino Lopez, Reed Baker-Whiting; Nikola Petković, Cristian Roldan; Sebastian Gomez, Albert Rusnák, Peter Kingston; Osaze De Rosario

Substitutes not used: Max Anchor, Cody Baker, Joe Dale, Yu Tsukanome

Sounders FC Lineup (Second Half) - Stefan Frei; Alex Roldan, Gallatin Sandnes, Jackson Ragen, Paul Rothrock; Snyder Brunell, Hassani Dotson; Jordan Morris, Georgi Minoungou, Jesús Ferreira; Danny Musovski

Substitutes not used: Max Anchor, Cody Baker, Joe Dale, Yu Tsukanome

