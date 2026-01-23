SDFC Technical Director Kenneth Heiner-Møller to Depart Club this Summer for Canada Soccer

Published on January 23, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

San Diego FC News Release







SAN DIEGO - San Diego FC (SDFC) announced today that Technical Director Kenneth Heiner-Møller will depart the Club this summer to join Canada Soccer Association as its new Sporting Director.

Heiner-Møller joined SDFC in November 2024 and has played a central role in establishing the Club's technical foundation ahead of its inaugural season. In his role, Heiner-Møller has served as a key source of technical leadership, helping define and implement SDFC's football philosophy while acting as a vital bridge between the first team and the academy. Working closely with Sporting Director Tyler Heaps, he has helped align playing style, methodology, and player pathways, ensuring consistency with the broader principles, ethos, and culture of the Right to Dream group.

"Kenneth has made a meaningful impact on our Club in a relatively short period of time," said SDFC Sporting Director Tyler Heaps. "His experience, leadership, and clarity have helped lay important groundwork for who we want to be as a football Club. We are grateful for his contributions to SDFC and wish him and his family nothing but success as he takes on this exciting new role with Canada Soccer."

SDFC will begin a search for a new Technical Director during this transition to ensure continuity in the Club's technical vision and long-term strategy.







Major League Soccer Stories from January 23, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.