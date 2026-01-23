Austin FC Adds Facundo Torres as Designated Player
Published on January 23, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Austin FC News Release
Austin, TEXAS - Austin FC announced today that the Club acquired Uruguayan international winger Facundo Torres via a transfer from Brazilian side Palmeiras. Torres joins the Verde & Black as a Designated Player on a deal guaranteed through the 2029-30 season with an option for 2030-31.
"I couldn't be happier to be an Austin FC player," said Torres. "The ambition behind what the Club is building and the incredible soccer community there were both big factors in convincing me that this was the right move to make."
Torres, 25, played three (3) previous seasons in MLS from 2022 to 2024 with Orlando City. He totaled 47 goals and 25 assists in 123 games for Orlando, where he set new club records for goal contributions (72), all-time goals scored (47), and goals in a single season (20). He scored two (2) goals in the 2022 U.S. Open Cup Final to lead Orlando to their first trophy.
He transferred to Palmeiras after the 2024 MLS season, and in 2025 provided 10 goals and six (6) assists in 61 matches, playing four (4) times in the FIFA Club World Cup and 11 in the Copa Libertadores as Palmeiras reached the final.
At the senior international level, Torres has made 22 appearances for his native Uruguay, including nine (9) FIFA World Cup qualifiers (four for the 2026 FIFA World Cup) and five (5) Copa América games. He scored against Uzbekistan in a 2-1 win last October, his second international goal.
"Facundo has proven attacking quality as shown by his stellar goal and assist numbers throughout his career," said Austin FC Sporting Director Rodolfo Borrell. "He is at a prime age to join us and immediately be a top contributor as we aim to push on this season."
Torres joined the academy of Uruguayan powerhouse CA Peñarol at age 10 and came through the ranks to make his senior debut at 20 years old in 2020. He was a member of the team which won the Uruguayan Primera División title in 2021, and contributed 16 goals and 15 assists in two (2) seasons with the club.
Torres will occupy Senior and Designated Player roster slots on the Austin FC roster. He holds a U.S. Green Card and as a U.S. Permanent Resident does not occupy an international roster slot.
Transaction: Austin FC acquires winger Facundo Torres via a transfer from Brazilian club Palmeiras. Torres joins Austin FC on a four-and-a-half-year deal guaranteed through the 2029-30 season with an option for 2030-31.
Player Details: Name: Facundo Torres
Position: Winger/Attacker
Height: 5'10"
Date of Birth: April 13, 2000
Age: 25
Birthplace: Montevideo, Uruguay
Nationality: Uruguayan
Last club: Palmeiras
How acquired: Transfer from Palmeiras
Roster Designations: Senior, Designated Player
Current Austin FC Roster (26)
Goalkeepers (2): Damian Las, Brad Stuver
Defenders (10): Jon Bell, Guilherme Biro, Mikkel Desler, Mateja Djordjević, Jon Gallagher, Brendan Hines-Ike, Žan Kolmanič, Joseph Rosales, Oleksandr Svatok, Riley Thomas
Midfielders (7): Micah Burton, Nico Dubersarsky, Dani Pereira, Besard Sabovic, Ilie Sánchez, Ervin Torres, Owen Wolff
Forwards/Wingers (7): CJ Fodrey, Jayden Nelson, Jáder Obrian, Robert Taylor, Facundo Torres, Myrto Uzuni, Brandon Vazquez
