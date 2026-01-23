MLS Cup Champions Announce Additional Preseason Match as Part of the 2026 Champions Tour

Published on January 23, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF News Release







MIAMI - Inter Miami CF announced today an additional preseason match as part of the Club's 2026 Champions Tour, with the MLS Cup titleholders set to face current Ecuadorian LigaPro Serie A champions Independiente del Valle in a thrilling encounter at Juan Ramón Loubriel Stadium located in Bayamón, Puerto Rico on Feb. 13 at 8 p.m. ET.

The fixture in the Caribbean island becomes Inter Miami's fourth preparation match as part of the 2026 preseason slate, adding to the trio of matches across South America in Peru, Colombia, and Ecuador that were announced last month.

"We are excited to see our fans in Puerto Rico and to play Independiente del Valle to get us prepared for the season," said Sporting Director Guillermo Hoyos.

Inter Miami is set for its first-ever visit to Puerto Rico, where the team will be taking on a second Ecuadorian opponent this 2026 preseason tour. Independiente del Valle recently claimed a historic second LigaPro Serie A league title this past December and is also gearing up to defend their crown in their upcoming campaign.

Champions Tour Schedule:

Inter Miami CF vs. Club Alianza Lima | Saturday, January 24, 2026 (5 p.m. ET) at Estadio Alejandro Villanueva in Lima, Peru

Inter Miami CF vs. Atlético Nacional | Saturday, January 31, 2026 (5 p.m. ET) at Estadio Atanasio Girardot in Medellín, Colombia

Inter Miami CF vs. Barcelona de Guayaquil | Saturday, February 7, 2026 (7 p.m. ET) at Estadio Monumental Banco Pichincha in Guayaquil, Ecuador

Inter Miami CF vs. Independiente del Valle| Friday, February 13, 2026 (8 p.m. ET) at Estadio Monumental Banco Pichincha in Bayamón, Puerto Rico







Major League Soccer Stories from January 23, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.