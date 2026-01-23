Revolution Loan Santiago Suarez to San Antonio FC

Published on January 23, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - The New England Revolution loaned defender Santiago Suarez to San Antonio FC of the USL Championship for the 2026 season.

Suarez, 20, signed with New England as a Homegrown Player in November 2022 and has recorded 50 appearances for Revolution II, with 46 starts. The Rocklin, Calif. native spent the 2025 campaign on loan with USL Championship side Birmingham Legion, where he suited up for 19 appearances.

The Revolution's preseason camp continues in Florida as the team prepares for the 2026 MLS season, which kicks off on Saturday, Feb. 21 at Nashville SC (8:30 p.m. ET). Two weeks later, New England returns to Gillette Stadium for the home opener on Saturday, March 7 vs. Houston Dynamo FC (2:30 p.m. ET). Watch every Revolution and MLS match on Apple TV.

TRANSACTION: New England Revolution loan Santiago Suarez to San Antonio FC of the USL Championship for the 2026 season on Jan. 23, 2026.







