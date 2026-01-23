Revolution Loan Santiago Suarez to San Antonio FC
Published on January 23, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
New England Revolution News Release
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - The New England Revolution loaned defender Santiago Suarez to San Antonio FC of the USL Championship for the 2026 season.
Suarez, 20, signed with New England as a Homegrown Player in November 2022 and has recorded 50 appearances for Revolution II, with 46 starts. The Rocklin, Calif. native spent the 2025 campaign on loan with USL Championship side Birmingham Legion, where he suited up for 19 appearances.
The Revolution's preseason camp continues in Florida as the team prepares for the 2026 MLS season, which kicks off on Saturday, Feb. 21 at Nashville SC (8:30 p.m. ET). Two weeks later, New England returns to Gillette Stadium for the home opener on Saturday, March 7 vs. Houston Dynamo FC (2:30 p.m. ET). Watch every Revolution and MLS match on Apple TV.
TRANSACTION: New England Revolution loan Santiago Suarez to San Antonio FC of the USL Championship for the 2026 season on Jan. 23, 2026.
Major League Soccer Stories from January 23, 2026
- SDFC Technical Director Kenneth Heiner-Møller to Depart Club this Summer for Canada Soccer - San Diego FC
- Inter Miami CF Signs Goalkeeper Luis Barraza - Inter Miami CF
- Revolution Loan Santiago Suarez to San Antonio FC - New England Revolution
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent New England Revolution Stories
- Revolution Loan Santiago Suarez to San Antonio FC
- Revolution Acquire American Winger Griffin Yow from KVC Westerlo
- Sixth Annual "Touches for C.H.A.N.G.E." Campaign Will Raise Funds for Boston Centers for Youth & Families
- New England Revolution Scores 6-0 Win over Sarasota Paradise
- Revolution Sign Midfielder Cristiano Oliveira as Homegrown Player