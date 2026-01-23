Late Goal Earns New England Revolution 1-1 Preseason Draw with FC Cincinnati

Published on January 23, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

New England Revolution News Release







BRADENTON, Fla. - The New England Revolution continued the 2026 preseason on Friday afternoon at IMG Academy, dueling FC Cincinnati to a 1-1 draw across a 45-minute session, followed by a 60-minute session. After Cincinnati opened the scoring in the second half, Ecuadorian forward Leo Campana equalized with New England's lone goal, his second consecutive tally of the preseason.

New England and Cincinnati played to a scoreless opening 45 minutes. Homegrown defender Peyton Miller and 23-year-old winger Griffin Yow both logged their first minutes of the preseason, with the latter suiting up for a start in his first Revolution appearance. In net for New England, U.S. Men's National Team goalkeeper Matt Turner produced a 71-minute performance, which included a highlight-reel save to deny a Cincinnati free kick in the 52nd minute.

Cincinnati's Kévin Denkey broke the deadlock in the 53rd minute. Head Coach Marko Mitrović then deployed 12 substitutes during the second session. Defender Andrew Farrell, goalkeeper Donovan Parisian, and midfielder Javaun Mussenden all saw their first preseason minutes. Mussenden, an 18-year-old Revolution II product, also made his first appearance with New England's senior team. In the 85th minute, Campana pulled New England level, finishing low into the bottom-left corner for the tying goal. Campana has now scored in both of the Revolution's preseason matches.

Following Friday's match, Revolution Assistant Coach Blair Gavin, Yow, and Campana provided soundbytes to reflect on the team's performance and the second week of preseason training. View the links below to access footage, photos, and a complete transcript. New England will take on Houston Dynamo FC in its next preseason match on Saturday, Jan. 31, an 11:30 a.m. ET kickoff at Al Lang Stadium in St. Petersburg.

POSTGAME SOUND: Blair Gavin, W Yow, F Campana

TRANSCRIPT: Postgame Interviews (Jan. 23)

PHOTOS: Jan. 23 vs. FC Cincinnati

VIDEO B-ROLL: Match Highlights

Friday, January 23, 2026

New England Revolution 1, FC Cincinnati 1

Scoring Summary

CIN - Kevin Denkey 53'

NE - Leo Campana 85' (Unassisted)

Revolution 1st Session Lineup: Matt Turner, Ilay Feingold, Brayan Ceballos, Keegan Hughes (Gabe Dahlin 37'), Peyton Miller, Carles Gil, Brooklyn Raines, Alhassan Yusuf, Malcolm Fry, Griffin Yow, Dor Turgeman

Revolution 2nd Session Lineup: Matt Turner (Donovan Parisian 71'), Ilay Feingold (Ethan Kohler 54'), Brayan Ceballos (Mamadou Fofana 54'), Gabe Dahlin (Andrew Farrell 71'), Peyton Miller (Tanner Beason 54'), Carles Gil (Eric Klein 54', Javaun Mussenden 79'), Brooklyn Raines (Jackson Yueill 54'), Alhassan Yusuf (Matt Polster 54'), Malcolm Fry (Luca Langoni 54'), Griffin Yow (Cristiano Oliveira 54'), Dor Turgeman (Leo Campana 54')







