FC Cincinnati Play to 1-1 Draw against New England Revolution in First Preseason Match

Published on January 23, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

FC Cincinnati and the New England Revolution played to a 1-1 draw at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida on Friday in the club's first preseason match of the year. The teams played one 45-minute half followed by two 30-minute periods.

Kévin Denkey scored FC Cincinnati's goal in the 51st minute, a clean first-time finish in the box off an assist from Pavel Bucha. The strike came as the final piece of action for FC Cincinnati's starting group, with a full line rotation coming in the 52nd minute.

Leo Campana scored New England's equalizer in the 82nd minute.

The Orange and Blue resume preseason match action next Wednesday, January 28 against Houston Dynamo FC at Al Lang Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

First Half XI: Pavel Bucha, Roman Celentano, Kévin Denkey, Ender Echenique, Evander, Gilberto Flores, Nick Hagglund, Ayoub Jabbari, Obinna Nwobodo, Miles Robinson, Trialist

Second Half Substitutions In, First Window (52'): Brian Anunga, Tom Barlow, Andrei Chirila, Stefan Chirila, Samuel Gidi, Ayoub Lajhar, Evan Louro, Kenji Mboma Dem, Alvas Powell, Kyle Smith, Gerardo Valenzuela

Second Half Substitutions In, Second Window (96'): Stiven Jimenez

Remaining 2026 FC Cincinnati Preseason Matches

Wednesday, Jan. 28 - vs. Houston Dynamo FC (Al Lang Stadium; Tampa, Fla.)

Saturday, Feb. 7 - vs. Detroit City FC (Walter Campbell Sports Park; Clearwater, Fla.)

Wednesday, Feb. 11 - vs. Orlando City SC (Waters Sportsplex; Tampa, Fla.)

2026 FC Cincinnati Season Opener and Home Opener

Wednesday, Feb. 18 - at O&M FC - 8 p.m. ET - Concacaf Champions Cup: Round One, Leg 1 (Estadio Cibao FC; Santiago de los Caballeros, Dominican Republic)

Saturday, Feb. 21 - vs. Atlanta United FC - 4:30 p.m. ET - MLS Regular Season (TQL Stadium; Cincinnati, Ohio)







