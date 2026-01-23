FC Cincinnati Play to 1-1 Draw against New England Revolution in First Preseason Match
Published on January 23, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
FC Cincinnati News Release
FC Cincinnati and the New England Revolution played to a 1-1 draw at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida on Friday in the club's first preseason match of the year. The teams played one 45-minute half followed by two 30-minute periods.
Kévin Denkey scored FC Cincinnati's goal in the 51st minute, a clean first-time finish in the box off an assist from Pavel Bucha. The strike came as the final piece of action for FC Cincinnati's starting group, with a full line rotation coming in the 52nd minute.
Leo Campana scored New England's equalizer in the 82nd minute.
The Orange and Blue resume preseason match action next Wednesday, January 28 against Houston Dynamo FC at Al Lang Stadium in Tampa, Florida.
First Half XI: Pavel Bucha, Roman Celentano, Kévin Denkey, Ender Echenique, Evander, Gilberto Flores, Nick Hagglund, Ayoub Jabbari, Obinna Nwobodo, Miles Robinson, Trialist
Second Half Substitutions In, First Window (52'): Brian Anunga, Tom Barlow, Andrei Chirila, Stefan Chirila, Samuel Gidi, Ayoub Lajhar, Evan Louro, Kenji Mboma Dem, Alvas Powell, Kyle Smith, Gerardo Valenzuela
Second Half Substitutions In, Second Window (96'): Stiven Jimenez
Remaining 2026 FC Cincinnati Preseason Matches
Wednesday, Jan. 28 - vs. Houston Dynamo FC (Al Lang Stadium; Tampa, Fla.)
Saturday, Feb. 7 - vs. Detroit City FC (Walter Campbell Sports Park; Clearwater, Fla.)
Wednesday, Feb. 11 - vs. Orlando City SC (Waters Sportsplex; Tampa, Fla.)
2026 FC Cincinnati Season Opener and Home Opener
Wednesday, Feb. 18 - at O&M FC - 8 p.m. ET - Concacaf Champions Cup: Round One, Leg 1 (Estadio Cibao FC; Santiago de los Caballeros, Dominican Republic)
Saturday, Feb. 21 - vs. Atlanta United FC - 4:30 p.m. ET - MLS Regular Season (TQL Stadium; Cincinnati, Ohio)
Major League Soccer Stories from January 23, 2026
- Where to Watch: Inter Miami CF 2026 Preseason Champions Tour - Inter Miami CF
- Late Goal Earns New England Revolution 1-1 Preseason Draw with FC Cincinnati - New England Revolution
- LA Galaxy Extend Matheus Nascimento Loan Through June 2026 - LA Galaxy
- FC Cincinnati Play to 1-1 Draw against New England Revolution in First Preseason Match - FC Cincinnati
- Houston Dynamo FC Loan Forward Toyosi Olusanya to Aberdeen FC in Scotland - Houston Dynamo FC
- MLS Cup Champions Announce Additional Preseason Match as Part of the 2026 Champions Tour - Inter Miami CF
- Colorado Rapids Sign 2025 MLS SuperDraft Pick Donavan Phillip - Colorado Rapids
- Austin FC Adds Facundo Torres as Designated Player - Austin FC
- Seattle Falls 2-0 to Brøndby in First Preseason Friendly of 2026 - Seattle Sounders FC
- Rapids Open Preseason Campaign with Battle against Nashville SC - Colorado Rapids
- Inter Miami CF Loans Defender Tomás Avilés to CF Montréal - Inter Miami CF
- CF Montréal Acquires Tomás Avilés from Inter Miami Cf - Club de Foot Montreal
- SDFC Technical Director Kenneth Heiner-Møller to Depart Club this Summer for Canada Soccer - San Diego FC
- Inter Miami CF Signs Goalkeeper Luis Barraza - Inter Miami CF
- Revolution Loan Santiago Suarez to San Antonio FC - New England Revolution
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent FC Cincinnati Stories
- FC Cincinnati Play to 1-1 Draw against New England Revolution in First Preseason Match
- Staffing Updates Part of Refresh to Not Only the First Team, But Mission for Organizational Improvement Overall
- FC Cincinnati Loan 2024 MLS SuperDraft Selection Brian Schaefer to Tampa Bay Rowdies
- First Weeks of Preseason Training Open 2026 with Refreshed Ideas and in a Strong Way
- FC Cincinnati Announce Roster for 2026 Preseason