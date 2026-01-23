Inter Miami CF Signs Goalkeeper Luis Barraza

Published on January 23, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF News Release







MIAMI - Inter Miami CF announced today that it has signed goalkeeper Luis Barraza as a Free Agent with a contract through June 2027, with an extension option until June 2028.

Barraza, 29, joins Inter Miami after spending the 2025 season with D.C. United, where he made 24 appearances and recorded four clean sheets. With experience across Major League Soccer, the USL Championship, MLS NEXT Pro, and other competitions, the goalkeeper brings depth and a winning pedigree, having lifted the MLS Cup (2021) and the Campeones Cup (2022).

A native of New Mexico with Mexican roots, Barraza began his career in the Real Salt Lake youth ranks before continuing his development in collegiate soccer at Marquette University. With the Marquette Golden Eagles, Barraza completed four standout seasons. In his final year in 2018, he enjoyed an outstanding campaign, earning selection to the BIG EAST Men's Soccer Championship All-Tournament Team and being named BIG EAST Goalkeeper of the Year. That same year, he was selected by New York City FC in the first round of the MLS SuperDraft as the 12th overall pick.

After signing his first professional contract with NYCFC, Barraza was loaned to Oakland Roots in the USL Championship. In 2021, he returned to the New York-based club and went on to win the MLS Cup. One year later, he started in the Campeones Cup against Atlas FC, keeping a clean sheet and lifting the second title of his career.

During the 2025 season, the goalkeeper joined D.C. United, where he established himself as the starting goalkeeper throughout the regular season, making 24 appearances and recording four clean sheets.

Now, Barraza arrives at Inter Miami CF to bring his valuable experience to the Club's goalkeeping group and strengthen the depth of the squad.

Fans can secure their tickets for the historic 2026 season and opening MLS match at their new home by securing Season Tickets at https://www.intermiamicf.com/tickets/mfp.

TRANSACTION: Inter Miami CF signs goalkeeper Luis Barraza as a Free Agent to a contract through June 2027, with an extension option until June 2028.







Major League Soccer Stories from January 23, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.