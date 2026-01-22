Inter Miami CF Signs Academy Graduate Daniel Pinter as Homegrown Player
Published on January 21, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Inter Miami CF News Release
MIAMI - Inter Miami CF announced today it has signed Academy graduate Daniel Pinter as a Homegrown Player to a contract running through 2027-28 Major League Soccer (MLS) season, with options for 2028-29, 2029-30, and 2030-31. The forward is now the tenth Inter Miami CF Academy product to sign for the First Team.
"Daniel Pinter is fútbol. The passion for the game runs through his veins. It is a source of great pride for us to reach the moment of his signing as Homegrown. He is highly regarded within the Club because he is a great human being, and he will now have the opportunity to continue growing alongside the best players," said Sporting Director Guillermo Hoyos. "He is also an example for the young players who are part of the Academy, as his commitment and dedication have allowed him to reach this day."
Pinter, 18, made his professional debut in 2024, featuring for Inter Miami CF II in MLS NEXT Pro on an Academy contract. He subsequently signed his first professional deal ahead of the 2025 season and went on to make his First Team debut later that year, appearing in an MLS regular season match against Charlotte FC on a short-term loan from the Club's MLS NEXT Pro affiliate. Across the 2024 and 2025 seasons, the attacker recorded 19 appearances for Inter Miami II, tallying 10 goals and three assists.
Before breaking through at the professional level, Pinter enjoyed an extensive and successful run within the Inter Miami CF Academy. The American-Hungarian forward joined the Club in 2019 as part of the Academy's inaugural class, initially competing with the U-13 squad. Since then, he has steadily progressed through the Academy ranks, exemplifying the Club's player development pathway and earning his place as the latest Academy graduate to reach the First Team.
On the international stage, Pinter has represented both the United States and Hungary at the youth level. Most recently, he participated in multiple U.S. Youth National Team training camps, including one in October in which he led the U.S. U-19s in scoring, finding the net three times across two matches for the Stars and Stripes.
Pinter joins Israel Boatwright, Tyler Hall, Santiago Morales, David Ruiz, Benjamin Cremaschi, Noah Allen, Ian Fray, Edison Azcona and Felipe Valencia as the first Homegrown signings to graduate from the Club's Academy to the First Team.
TRANSACTION: Inter Miami CF signs Daniel Pinter as a Homegrown Player to a contract running through the 2027-28 Major League Soccer (MLS) season, with options for 2028-29, 2029-30, and 2030-31.
